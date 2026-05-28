Former SNP Executive Murray Foote Suggests Nicola Sturgeon May Have Known About Husband's Fraud

Murray Foote, who succeeded Peter Murrell as SNP chief executive, states it is 'perfectly reasonable' to believe Nicola Sturgeon knew about her husband's embezzlement, though he personally thinks she did not. Foote admits he was 'very wrong' about Murrell and reflects on the lavish purchases funded with party money.

The man who succeeded disgraced Peter Murrell has asserted that it is entirely plausible that Nicola Sturgeon was aware of his fraudulent activities. Murray Foote assumed the role of chief executive of the Scottish National Party ( SNP ) following Murrell's resignation in 2023, a move that occurred two years prior to the public dissolution of his marriage to Sturgeon, the former First Minister of Scotland.

Foote's own tenure ended in 2024 after the SNP's disappointing performance in the UK general election, but his comments, published in the Courier newspaper, revisit the swirling controversy surrounding Murrell's embezzlement of party funds. Foote, who previously resigned as the party's media chief after propagating falsehoods about membership numbers, now admits his earlier dismissal of the fraud allegations as 'spurious' was a grave error, stating bluntly, 'I was very wrong about Peter Murrell.

' He conceded that both possibilities-that Sturgeon knew or did not know-are 'perfectly reasonable,' though he personally leans toward the belief that she was unaware. He described Murrell's ability to deceive, noting the former chief executive 'evaded detection by duping the party's then-auditors,' who failed to scrutinize his explanations for financial anomalies.

Yet, Foote stopped short of definitively exonerating Sturgeon, acknowledging the argument that the conspicuous nature of the purchased items-including jewelry, luxury Montblanc pens, a high-end Lalique pepper pot, a robotic lawnmower, and a £90,000 Jaguar-would have made them impossible to miss.

'What is relevant here is if she had either the time or inclination to ask Peter how they were financed,' Foote wrote, suggesting that noticing and investigating are separate matters. Sturgeon has consistently denied any knowledge of her husband's spending spree, and her legal representative, Aamer Anwar, has emphasized that a thorough investigation yielded no charges against her, arguing that 'this gold-plated investigation would have led to Ms Sturgeon being charged and prosecuted' had evidence existed.

Foote, however, finds it 'implausible she would jeopardise everything by covering for her husband on the take for 12 years,' a point he says draws him toward the conclusion of her innocence, even as he revisits his own misjudgment of Murrell. The episode remains a defining scandal for the SNP, casting a long shadow over its credibility and the legacy of Sturgeon's leadership as the party navigates a challenging political landscape





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