Former SNP Leader Jordan Linden Jailed for 18 Months for Sex Crimes Against Young Men and Boys

Jordan Linden, a former rising star in the SNP, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a series of sex crimes against eight young men and boys. The case has raised concerns about the SNP's handling of complaints and sparked calls for an independent review of the party's processes.

Jordan Linden , a former North Lanarkshire Council leader and once a rising star in the Scottish National Party ( SNP ), has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a series of sex crimes against eight young men and boys.

The 30-year-old from Bellshill was found guilty of 10 charges, including five sexual assaults, indecent communication, and stalking, spanning a decade from 2011 to 2021. As he was led into custody, Linden blew a kiss to his mother, while his parents confronted a victim’s mother outside the courtroom, questioning how she could 'sleep at night.

' The sentencing, delivered by Sheriff Christopher Shead at Falkirk Sheriff Court, followed a trial where Linden denied all charges, claiming the incidents were either consensual or did not occur. His lawyer, David Moggach KC, argued for alternatives to custody, citing Linden’s autism diagnosis in 2021, which he claimed explained his lack of awareness of social boundaries. Moggach emphasized that Linden had not reoffended since his diagnosis and had gained a better understanding of appropriate behavior.

However, Sheriff Shead determined that the severity of the crimes warranted a custodial sentence. Linden received an 18-month term for the most serious offense—sexually assaulting a man who considered him a friend while the victim was asleep. Concurrent sentences of 12 months and nine months were imposed for other charges, including assaulting a young SNP activist during a Pride party in Dundee in 2019. Linden was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The case has sparked significant controversy, with critics accusing the SNP of mishandling complaints against Linden. First Minister John Swinney ordered an independent review of the party’s processes following the conviction. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar criticized the SNP for 'double standards,' while one of Linden’s victims expressed relief at the sentencing, stating that justice had been delayed for nearly a decade due to initial disbelief in their accounts.

Jim Logue, Labour leader of North Lanarkshire Council, praised the victims for their courage in recounting their experiences, acknowledging the long-term suffering they endured





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