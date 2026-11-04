Former Soldier Jailed For Attempted Arson Of Neighbor's Motorbike

Gary Bohanna receives a four-year prison sentence for attempting to burn down Gerard Bennett's home in Liverpool following a long-standing neighborhood dispute.

Former soldier Gary Bohanna has been sentenced to four years in prison for an attempted arson attack on the property of his elderly neighbor, Gerard Bennett, in Everton, Liverpool. The violent incident occurred on March 26 when Bohanna, 55, poured petrol over Bennett's motorbike, which was parked directly beneath Bennett's bedroom window. Bohanna then attempted to ignite the fuel using a cigarette lighter and a blowtorch while 70-year-old Bennett was inside the house.

The Attack And Immediate Aftermath

The dangerous situation was only averted when Bennett detected the smell of petrol and investigated outside. He discovered Bohanna leaning over the garden fence with the ignition devices in hand. Bennett had moved one of his motorbike shells to the front garden to work on it earlier that day. He described seeing Bohanna standing right next to his bedroom window, posing an immediate and severe threat to his life and the safety of his home.

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History Of Violence And Mental Health

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Bohanna suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to his military service. Despite this diagnosis, a doctor assessed him as a dangerous individual. A pre-sentence report concluded that he poses a very high risk of causing serious harm to both acquaintances and the general public. The report highlighted a pattern of aggressive behavior triggered by perceived grievances, particularly when alcohol is involved.

Dispute Over Property And Conduct

The arson attempt was the culmination of a bitter and prolonged dispute between the two neighbors. The conflicts involved relatively minor disagreements, including the erection of a gazebo, loud music, and the storage of motorbike parts in the garden. Bohanna had displayed a history of threats and aggression toward Bennett. Before his arrest, Bohanna had even threatened to burn down Bennett's home entirely if he was convicted of the attempted arson.

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Previous Criminal Convictions

Bohanna has a lengthy record of previous convictions that date back to his discharge from the Army. These offenses include assault, battery, and numerous drunk and disorderly conduct charges. Notably, in 2022, he strangled a taxi driver with a belt after returning home from a pub. The court was informed that he had repeatedly failed to comply with previous court orders, demonstrating a consistent disregard for legal constraints.

Judge Remarks And Sentencing Decision

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones emphasized the catastrophic potential of Bohanna's actions, noting the motorbike's position under the bedroom window. He acknowledged PTSD as a mitigating factor but stressed that the offense represented a significant escalation in violence. Judge Trevor-Jones stated that while daily friction between neighbors is common, responding with fire and threats is unacceptable. He highlighted Bohanna's minimization of culpability and muddled account of events during sentencing.

Court Proceedings And Final Judgment

Bohanna pleaded guilty to attempted arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered. He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, November 2, for his sentencing. The judge noted that the attack could have resulted in devastating consequences, including the loss of life or the destruction of the property. The four-year sentence reflects the severity of the threat posed to Bennett and the public at large.