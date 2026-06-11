Former Son-in-Law Jailed for Kidnapping Couple to Reunite Family

A masked gang burst into the home of Lukasz Saczkowski and bound and gagged him and his wife before driving them to a remote rural spot. The defendant, Klodjan Xhepa, demanded to know where his daughter and children were before ordering them into a car and driving them to a remote spot near Great Waldingfield. He then forced the wife to ring her daughter and spent three hours pleading with her to come home. The couple fled the country due to Xhepa's controlling behaviour and went to Poland.

A couple were bound and gagged during a terrifying six-hour kidnap ordeal staged by their former son-in-law during a 'wildly inappropriate' kidnap plot to reunite his family.

Klodjan Xhepa, 28, burst into a house with a masked gang who brandished pistols and restrained Lukasz Saczkowski and Miroslaw Chojnacka before driving them to a remote rural spot. He then ordered Ms Chojnacka to call her daughter, Roksana, and spent three hours begging his estranged wife to come home with their children. Xhepa later admitted two kidnap charges and has now been jailed for 46 months.

Sentencing him at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Pugh said he had subjected his victims to a 'terrifying' ordeal. Five other charges were allowed to lie on file, including controlling or coercive behaviour towards Roksana and threats to kill four individuals, including Xhepa's former parents-in-law. The coercive behaviour allegedly included repeated assaults against Roksana, controlling her money and spending, not allowing her to leave the house, regularly threatening violence, verbal abuse and controlling contact with friends





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Kidnapping Masked Gang Bound And Gagged Driving Victims To A Remote Rural Spot Demanded To Know Where His Daughter And Childr Forced The Wife To Ring Her Daughter Spent Three Hours Pleading With Her To Come Ho Fled The Country Due To Xhepa's Controlling Be Went To Poland

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