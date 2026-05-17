Former Supergirl Star Takes a Path Out of Hollywood

Helen Slater, a former Hollywood star, made a choice that shocked the world when she left showbiz temporarily to pursue a PhD in Mythological Studies. After a successful stint in blockbuster films like The Secret of My Success and starring opposite Michael J. Fox, Slater has embarked on an artistic and academic journey, rekindling her love for mythology.

One of the biggest cult icons of ’80s cinema stepped out for a rare outing in Los Angeles on Monday, looking almost unrecognizable at 62.

The actress shot to superstardom at just 18 playing Superman’s cousin in 1984’s Supergirl, but still carried plenty of Hollywood glamour as she was spotted on a casual coffee run to Starbucks. Dressed down in a simple top and baggy jeans, the former screen siren looked worlds away from the rebellious bombshell she played in 1985 cult classic The Legend of Billie Jean alongside Christian Slater (no relation).

She went on to flex her comedic chops opposite Bette Midler in Ruthless People, before turning up the heat as Michael J. Fox’s love interest in 1987’s The Secret of My Success. But after years in the spotlight, the actress took a sharp left turn, walking away from Hollywood for a moment to pursue a PhD in Mythological Studies with an emphasis in Depth Psychology. So… can you guess the mystery star who went from ’80s darling to doctor?

If you said Helen Slater, you're spot on! After her string of hits in the 80s, Slater bounced between movies and TV. Reflecting on the role during a past interview on the Inside Of You podcast with host Michael Rosenbaum, Slater said, 'I started crying. Like I just – my whole life changed.

Like massive, massively changed.

' She also opened up in a 2023 interview with Bright Lights about life before landing the role. 'I had just graduated from the Performing Arts High School, the school from the Fame movie and the TV show. I was eighteen. I had told my parents that I would like to take a year off to try to find work as an actress, because when I was at Performing Arts High School we weren’t allowed to work.

We were really being trained. Before that I had done a few commercials. I was in an ABC Afterschool Special called Amy & the Angel, and I played Amy. The school did let me out for that.

But mostly we were not encouraged to be working, and I really wanted to try and get work,' she continued





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Helen Slater Supergirl Hollywood Glamour The Legend Of Billie Jean Christian Slater Bette Midler Michael J. Fox Phd Mythological Studies Depth Psychology Pop Culture Decision To Leave Hollywood Pursuit Of Her Interests

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