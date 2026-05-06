Former Teacher and Partner on Trial for Murder and Abuse of Adopted Infant

A harrowing trial reveals the details surrounding the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey, as a former teacher and his partner face accusations of severe abuse and murder.

The harrowing details of a trial at Preston Crown Court have painted a disturbing picture of the final moments of thirteen month old Preston Davey.

Footage from police body cameras has revealed the emotional turmoil of Jamie Varley, a thirty seven year old former secondary school textiles teacher and head of year, following the death of the baby boy he was in the process of adopting. The court observed clips of Varley collapsing to the floor of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he pleaded with medical staff to end his own life after being informed that the infant would not survive.

The footage depicts a scene of chaos and despair, with Varley wailing for his mother and repeatedly claiming that he was destined for hell. Despite the urgency of the medical situation, it was reported that Varley initially resisted going to the bedside of the child to provide comfort as doctors ceased cardiopulmonary resuscitation and officially pronounced the baby dead at approximately seven twenty in the evening on July twenty seventh, twenty twenty three.

Jamie Varley and his partner, thirty two year old John McGowan Fazakerley, stand accused of extreme cruelty and abuse toward the young child, who had been placed in their care only four months prior to the tragedy. Varley faces a staggering twenty five charges, including the murder of the infant and multiple counts of sexual assault. His partner is facing five charges related to the abuse and neglect of the boy.

The evidence presented in court includes CCTV footage showing the couple running barefoot into the accident and emergency department, carrying the limp child who was clad only in a diaper. Once inside, medical professionals spent nearly an hour attempting to revive the baby, who had no detectable heartbeat and was not breathing. The subsequent behavior of the defendants has been a focal point of the trial, with descriptions of Varley as being loud and dramatic.

He was seen pacing outside the hospital and lying on the tarmac, unable to accept the reality of the situation, while simultaneously admitting multiple times that the tragedy was his fault. The core of the legal battle rests on the conflicting accounts of how the child died. Jamie Varley has maintained that the death was a tragic accident, claiming that Preston had fallen off a bath seat while he had briefly stepped away to change into his pyjamas.

He asserted that upon his return a few minutes later, he discovered the baby face down in the water. However, the prosecution has presented forensic evidence that directly contradicts this narrative. A post mortem examination conducted by a pathologist concluded that the cause of death was an acute upper airway obstruction, which is consistent with smothering rather than drowning. This medical finding is supported by the discovery of forty distinct injuries on the child's small body.

Dr Mohammed Ahmed testified that he found ten specific bruises, located on the thighs, forehead, and back near the spine, and indicated that some of the injuries were consistent with sexual abuse. The tragedy is further compounded by the vulnerability of the victim, who had been in the foster care system since he was only five days old.

The trial highlights a shocking breach of trust, particularly given Varley's professional background as a teacher and a head of year who was specifically trained in child protection. The prosecution argues that the injuries sustained by Preston were not the result of a momentary lapse in supervision but were instead the product of a pattern of severe abuse.

The courtroom has heard how Varley, while cradling the deceased child in a bereavement room, remarked on the baby's beautiful eyes and thick lashes while lamenting his own fate. As the legal proceedings continue, the jury must weigh the visceral emotional displays of the defendant against the clinical, damning evidence provided by the medical examiners to determine the true circumstances surrounding the death of the innocent child





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