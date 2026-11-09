Former Teacher Clive Bartram Jailed for Seven-and-a-Half Years

Clive Bartram received a seven-and-a-half year sentence for inciting girls to create sexual images. The former secondary school teacher in Croydon was arrested in June 2025 after police linked him to illicit online accounts.

Clive Bartram, a 58-year-old former secondary school teacher, has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the sexual exploitation of children. The Metropolitan Police arrested Bartram at his home in Croydon, south London, in June 2025, following a comprehensive investigation into an X account associated with the upload of indecent images of minors.

Details of the Online Grooming Scheme

Bartram, who was employed at a secondary school during the period of the offenses, used digital platforms to manipulate young victims. He offered children gift vouchers and other tangible incentives in exchange for indecent self-images. These transactions occurred through direct online communications where Bartram established false identities to lower the guards of his targets.

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To facilitate these interactions, Bartram utilized photographs of a vulnerable individual he knew personally to construct online personas. He deceived this vulnerable person by asserting that sharing the images for this purpose was a 'secret' between them, thereby adding a layer of coercion and confidentiality to his predatory behavior.

The investigation identified five victims, who were aged between 14 and 16 years old at the time of the abuse. Safeguarding measures were immediately implemented to protect these young individuals. Digital forensic analysis uncovered a significant volume of Category A, B, and C indecent images of children stored across multiple devices and cloud-based accounts linked directly to Bartram.

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Arrest and Evidence Seizure Process

Footage from the arrest scene captured Bartram sitting on a brown leather sofa in his residence. He appeared to be fiddling with a television remote while officers informed him that he was being taken into custody for investigation. The demeanor captured in the footage contrasted sharply with the severity of the crimes he was suspected of committing.

During the subsequent search of his property, law enforcement officers seized several mobile phones, laptops, and USB devices. The initial inventory revealed the presence of additional hardware that Bartram had attempted to conceal from the investigating team, indicating a premeditated effort to hide evidence.

Bartram initially denied possessing another mobile phone that was central to the investigation. However, detectives discovered the device in the garden of a neighboring property. It had been thrown out of a window by Bartram in an attempt to prevent police from recovering the evidence, a fact that later undermined his credibility during the inquiry.

Court Convictions and Sentencing Outcome

Bartram was ultimately convicted of a total of 13 offenses relating to the sexual exploitation of children and the possession of indecent images. He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration. This admission covered serious allegations of sexual abuse involving minors under the age of consent.

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In addition to the penetrative offenses, Bartram admitted to four counts involving non-penetrative sexual activity. He also pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child. Furthermore, he accepted responsibility for one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13 to 17.

As part of the sentencing, the court handed Bartram an indefinite sexual harm prevention order. This legal measure is designed to restrict his behavior and contact with minors to prevent future offenses. The judgment ensures that he cannot re-enter positions of trust within the education sector.

Professional Ban and Future Restrictions

In addition to the custodial sentence, Clive Bartram has been permanently barred from working with vulnerable children and adults. This prohibition ensures that he is excluded from any professional roles that involve contact with at-risk populations. The ban serves as a lifelong safeguard for communities and educational institutions.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts of the Metropolitan Police and child protection agencies to identify and prosecute individuals who use digital platforms to exploit young people. The detailed forensic work and the seizure of hidden devices played a crucial part in building the robust case against the former teacher.