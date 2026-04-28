Former Teacher Jailed for Decades-Old Abuse at Belfast School

William Lloyd-Lavery, 77, has been sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of indecently assaulting young students at Richmond Lodge school in the 1970s. Victims speak of relief and the lasting impact of the abuse.

Former history teacher William Lloyd-Lavery , aged 77, has been sentenced to two years in prison for a series of indecent assaults on young students during his time at the now-closed Richmond Lodge school in south Belfast in the 1970s.

The conviction marks the culmination of a case that began in 2018 when several of his victims courageously came forward to report the abuse. Despite initially denying the charges, Lloyd-Lavery was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault at Belfast Crown Court in January and received his sentence on Tuesday. The impact of his actions has resonated deeply with his victims, who have spoken of the lasting trauma and the long road to justice.

The sentencing has brought a sense of relief, albeit tempered with the enduring pain of the past, to those who suffered at his hands. Three victims, identified only as Sarah, Emma, and Lucy, shared their experiences through a statement released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Sarah, now 63, powerfully articulated the enduring nature of non-recent child abuse, stating that the events of 50 years ago felt as fresh as yesterday.

She emphasized the corrosive effect of silence and the importance of speaking out, acknowledging that while Lloyd-Lavery hadn’t ruined her life, he had undeniably added a painful dimension to it. Her testimony highlights the profound and lasting impact of childhood trauma, and the courage required to confront it decades later. Emma, 61, described a childhood lived in fear, constantly seeking safety in numbers to avoid Lloyd-Lavery’s gaze and the haunting memories of his abuse.

She likened the experience to a perpetually reopened wound, a constant source of pain and injustice. Emma also praised the support she received from the police, noting the special measures put in place to ensure her safety and allow her to finally release the burden she had carried for so long. Lucy, also 61, recounted the shame and isolation she felt after being assaulted in 1979, leading her to block out the memories and suffer from severe sleep disturbances.

She expressed gratitude for finally standing up for the truth and hoped her experience would encourage other victims of historical sexual abuse to come forward. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of child abuse and the importance of providing support to survivors. The Police Service of Northern Ireland has reiterated its commitment to investigating all reports of child abuse, both recent and historical, and has urged anyone with concerns to come forward.

They emphasized the responsibility of parents, guardians, and the wider community to report any suspicious activity involving children, whether online or in person. The police provided contact numbers – 101 for non-emergency reports and 999 for emergencies – and encouraged victims to seek help. This conviction is not only a victory for the victims in this specific case but also a message to potential abusers that their crimes will not go unpunished, regardless of how long ago they occurred.

The bravery of these women in coming forward has paved the way for others to seek justice and begin the healing process. The long-term effects of such abuse can be debilitating, impacting every aspect of a survivor’s life, and the support of law enforcement, mental health professionals, and the community is crucial in their recovery.

The case also underscores the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to protect children from harm and create a safe environment for them to thrive





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