Former Team GB Runner Accused of Controlling and Coercive Behaviour

Curtis Robb, a former Team GB runner, is on trial for allegedly subjecting his wife to a catalogue of 'cruel' behaviour, including suffocation and physical assault.

A former Team GB runner, Curtis Robb , has admitted to throwing a pillow at his wife during an argument over his use of a noisy electric toothbrush while their young children slept.

However, he denied using the pillow to suffocate her, stating that he would never want to harm the mother of his children. Robb, who qualified as a surgeon after competing in two Olympics, claimed that he feared he would 'get an injury' when his wife confronted him during a family holiday in the Lake District.

He reacted by pushing her with his free hand, causing her to topple back onto the bed, before picking up a pillow and throwing it at her. Robb is on trial accused of subjecting his wife to a catalogue of 'cruel' behaviour, including holding her by the neck and pushing her into a pair of French windows, as well as shoving her into a banister, making her fear she would be thrown down the stairs.

His wife, Sarah Caddy, told the court that she was 'in fear of my life' when he allegedly held the pillow over her face during the Easter holidays in 2023. She said that the alleged incident was the 'final straw' after eight years of violence and control, and made her realise she was 'going to end up dead' if she didn't go to the police.

Robb, who competed in the 800m at the Barcelona and Atlanta games in the 1990s, denied ever having been violent towards his wife, saying the only times he had used force against her were 'self-defence'. He claimed that she would constantly have 'gripes' about him not doing enough to help around the house or with their children, and that he tried to 'reason' with her but it never 'got through'.

After throwing the pillow at her, he said he told her 'I've had enough of you' and went to sleep in the living room. However, after realising that 'I haven't done anything wrong' he went back upstairs and told her he wanted a divorce. Robb's defence team has presented him as a 'de-escalator', who tries to avoid conflict, but the prosecution has questioned this, asking how throwing a pillow can be seen as de-escalating a situation. The trial continues





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Curtis Robb Team GB Controlling And Coercive Behaviour Suffocation Physical Assault

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