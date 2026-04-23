Former Tennis Star Camila Giorgi Announces Return to WTA Tour in 2027

Camila Giorgi, who retired from professional tennis to pursue a modeling career, has revealed she will return to the WTA tour in 2027. The announcement follows accusations of tax evasion and disputes over unpaid rent in Italy.

Former professional tennis player Camila Giorgi , who stepped away from the sport in May 2024 to embark on a career in lingerie modeling, has announced her intention to make a surprising return to competitive tennis.

The 34-year-old Italian athlete revealed her plans during an interaction with fans on Instagram, stating she anticipates rejoining the WTA circuit in 2027. This announcement comes after a period of personal and legal challenges following her retirement, including accusations of tax evasion and disputes over unpaid rent in Italy.

Giorgi, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 26 in the world in 2018 and notably reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in the same year, hasn’t participated in a tournament since the Miami Open in March 2024. Her decision to return has sparked considerable interest among tennis enthusiasts, given the unconventional path she has taken since leaving the sport.

The controversy surrounding Giorgi’s departure from tennis centered on allegations made by the owner of a villa she and her family had been renting in Calenzano, near Florence. The owner claimed that Giorgi left with six months of rent unpaid and allegedly removed valuable furniture from the property. Giorgi vehemently denied these accusations during an appearance on the Italian television program Verissimo in October 2024, dismissing the claims as unfounded and even humorous.

She asserted that the house was unfurnished and that all rent payments were current. She also refuted suggestions that she had ‘fled’ to the United States, clarifying that her move to America was a permanent relocation with her parents, not an attempt to evade legal issues. Giorgi attributed any discrepancies in her tax returns to a former legal representative, stating that her family was unaware of the problems and that they were created by individuals who previously managed her affairs.

The timing of her retirement, she explained, coincided with the conclusion of an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza, Italy’s financial crime enforcement agency. This complex situation adds another layer to her anticipated comeback, raising questions about how these issues will be perceived as she re-enters the world of professional tennis. Beyond the legal and financial matters, Giorgi’s life has seen significant personal changes since her retirement.

She married Andreas Ignacio Pasutti, a former tennis player who now works as a coach, and shortly after announcing her pregnancy via a video of her ultrasound. This development adds a new dimension to her return to tennis, as she will be balancing the demands of motherhood with the rigors of professional competition. Prior to her marriage and pregnancy, Giorgi briefly explored a career in broadcasting, working as a reporter at an ATP event in Buenos Aires in February 2025.

This foray into media showcased her continued engagement with the sport, even outside of playing. The tragic loss of her younger sister, Antonela, in a car accident in Paris in 2011, remains a deeply personal event in Giorgi’s life, and her family’s support will undoubtedly be crucial as she prepares for her return.

The tennis world now awaits 2027 to see if Giorgi can successfully transition back to the court and recapture the form that once made her a formidable competitor, all while navigating the challenges of a new family life and a past marked by controversy





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