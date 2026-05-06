Former Textile Executive Loses Unfair Dismissal Case Following Sexual Harassment Claims

A tribunal in Manchester ruled against a senior manager at Sigmatex UK after evidence showed he sent inappropriate messages to multiple junior female staff members.

A legal battle in Manchester has concluded with a former senior executive losing his claim for unfair dismissal after a tribunal examined evidence of persistent sexual harassment towards junior staff.

Steven Powell, who served as the European commercial manager for the textile manufacturer Sigmatex UK, found himself at the center of a scandal involving inappropriate communications with subordinates. The proceedings revealed a pattern of behavior that ignored professional boundaries and leveraged a power imbalance within the organization.

Powell had joined the Cheshire-based company in 2014, eventually rising to a senior management position, where he was expected to uphold the company's code of conduct and ensure a safe working environment for all employees. The evidence presented to the tribunal focused heavily on a series of messages sent to Katie Stoney, a junior colleague in her twenties. The harassment reached a peak during a company business trip to Paris in April 2023.

In a shocking display of unprofessionalism, Powell messaged Ms. Stoney at 3:36 in the morning, sending a winking emoji followed shortly by his hotel room number. This invasive gesture was met with silence, yet Powell continued to pursue her. He sent further messages describing her as totally intoxicating and suggesting that his thirty-year-old self would have loved to meet her.

One of the most peculiar aspects of the harassment involved references to a 2001 hit song by Kylie Minogue titled 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'. Powell claimed he was on the Kylie 2001 vibe and could not lie about his attraction. Despite these advances, Ms. Stoney remained firm, reminding him that he was a married father and her manager, and clearly stating that she did not wish to be involved in such a relationship.

She emphasized the importance of professionalism and boundaries that must not be crossed in a corporate setting. Despite being rejected, Powell continued to send flowery and unsolicited compliments, describing Ms. Stoney as intelligent, inquisitive, and utterly captivating. He even suggested that he would chase her on a pirate boat up the Yangtze River, a statement that highlighted the obsessive nature of his communication.

Eventually, after realizing his advances were unwelcome, Powell apologized for his ridiculous behavior and referred to himself as a typical dickhead. When the harassment allegations were formally made in June 2024, Sigmatex UK suspended Powell pending a full investigation. During the internal inquiry, Powell attempted to mitigate his actions by citing heavy drinking as a coping mechanism for personal and financial pressures.

He also claimed that there had been a sense of mutuality in the exchanges, an assertion that was contradicted by the evidence of Ms. Stoney's clear and repeated rejections. The situation worsened for Powell when the investigation uncovered that Ms. Stoney was not the only target of his behavior. While Powell denied behaving similarly with any other female colleagues, digital evidence from his work phone revealed inappropriate messages sent to another junior employee, Christine Barr.

These messages were sent during an overnight business trip in June 2024, proving that his conduct was a recurring pattern rather than an isolated lapse in judgment caused by stress. The tribunal in Manchester ultimately sided with the employer, ruling that the dismissal was justified given the severity of the harassment and the breach of trust.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the legal and professional consequences that follow when senior leaders abuse their authority to harass subordinates, regardless of their personal struggles or claims of mutual interest





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