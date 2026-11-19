Nadeem Sarwar admits to siphoning five million pounds from Cardiff Sixth Form College to fund a lavish lifestyle, while his ex-wife Yasmin faces fraud charges related to their shared financial misconduct and subsequent divorce.

A high-profile court case in the United Kingdom has uncovered a complex web of financial fraud involving the leadership of Cardiff Sixth Form College, one of the nation's most prestigious educational institutions.

Nadeem Sarwar Admits Misappropriating Funds

The trial has revealed that the husband and wife team, Nadeem and Yasmin Sarwar, allegedly transformed a charitable educational entity into a personal financial instrument to sustain an extravagant and luxury-driven lifestyle. Nadeem Sarwar, aged fifty, has formally admitted to misappropriating five million pounds from the college's funds over a period spanning from February 2008 to October 2016. In stark contrast, his former wife Yasmin Sarwar, forty-five, denies nine specific charges of theft and fraud.

Also read How Democrats Could Nullify the Electoral College

Despite her denial, evidence presented at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court suggests her active complicity in the scheme and her efforts to secure her own financial position while the marriage deteriorated. The proceedings have highlighted a dramatic shift in Yasmin Sarwar's personal life, as she remarried an exotic dancer after separating from Nadeem, a fact that has drawn significant attention from the prosecution and the public alike.

The investigation into the financial irregularities began to gain traction when Gareth Collier, who served as the Head of Pastoral Services at the college, grew increasingly suspicious of the couple's expenditure patterns. Collier discovered bank statements in Yasmin Sarwar's office that detailed repeated payments of twenty-five thousand pounds to Nadeem Sarwar, with the transaction reference labeled as Naz agents commission. This large sum raised immediate red flags for Collier, who confronted Yasmin about the withdrawals.

Advertisement

Expensive Spending Reveals Fraud Pattern

She allegedly explained that Nadeem was in Malaysia and was accessing college funds via his debit card. Further evidence revealed that Nadeem had spent thirty-two thousand pounds at lap dancing establishments in Kuala Lumpur, specifically at venues where his current wife was employed as an exotic dancer. The prosecution argues that this spending was not isolated but part of a broader pattern of treating the charity as a piggy bank.

The couple allegedly used the illicit funds to renovate properties, purchase luxury items such as a thirty thousand pound gold Rolex watch, and acquire high-end jewelry, including platinum and diamond ear studs valued at twenty-three thousand pounds. The extent of the fraud was so severe that it rendered it impossible for the college's original accountants to produce accurate audited accounts.

Accountant Pleads Guilty to Fraud

To facilitate the concealment of these crimes, the Sarwars allegedly hired a new accountant, Ragu Sivapalan, who pleaded guilty to causing an auditor's report to include misleading information. The court heard that Sivapalan took the information provided by the Sarwars at face value, allowing false data to be reported to regulatory bodies.

The defense for Yasmin Sarwar, represented by Nigel Edwards KC, attempted to paint her as a victim who filed for divorce citing violent behavior and attempted to divert funds to protect herself from her husband's control. However, the prosecutor Mark Cotter KC described her as a wilful, intelligent, and manipulative individual who was a willing participant in the fraudulent activities.

Advertisement

The case has cast a shadow over Cardiff Sixth Form College, which had previously reached the top of national league tables for A-level results, demonstrating a significant breach of trust in an institution dedicated to academic excellence and charitable purpose.