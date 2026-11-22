Five former British prime ministers including Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson criticize Andy Burnham's stance on EU rejoining while detailing the costly concessions made during recent trade talks in Brussels.

Five former British prime ministers have issued a unified warning to London Mayor Andy Burnham against pursuing United Kingdom membership in the European Union. The group includes former Conservative leaders Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, and Liz Truss, as well as former Labour leader Sir Tony Blair. Their collective intervention came as Mr Burnham continued his diplomatic tour in Europe following a controversial week of negotiations in Brussels.

Former Leaders Condemn Reopening Brexit Debate

Rishi Sunak stated that discussing European reintegration would be divisive and distract from the most pressing national challenges. He emphasized that British financial services and technology sectors are thriving outside of EU regulations and argued that the government should not surrender this autonomy. Boris Johnson described the attempt to reopen the Brexit debate as an utterly shameful and irresponsible effort to reignite civil conflict within the country. Johnson added that such negotiations would waste valuable time and energy that should be directed toward fixing domestic problems.

Also read All options on table for UK-EU relationship including rejoining, says Miliband

Theresa May expressed that she was aghast at the prospect of rejoining the bloc. She reminded the public that voters had chosen Brexit and that it is essential to accept that outcome and move forward. David Cameron urged Mr Burnham to avoid triggering a decade-long debate that would be long and painful for the nation. Liz Truss characterized the European Union as a failing and undemocratic superstate, labeling the idea of rejoining as sheer lunacy.

Sir Tony Blair Calls for EU Technology Reforms

Sir Tony Blair offered a more nuanced perspective while still opposing immediate reintegration. He acknowledged that Brexit was a real mistake but noted that the world has moved on from that issue ten years later. Blair stated that he could not support rejoining unless the European Union reforms its policies and allows for greater innovation in technology. He clarified that previous comments suggesting immediate reintegration were heavily conditioned on Europe moving in the wrong direction regarding technological development.

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Blair emphasized that the debate has changed significantly since the referendum. He indicated that Britain must be prepared to walk away from any negotiation if the European Union does not align with British interests. His comments highlight a shift in focus from the act of leaving to the potential benefits or drawbacks of returning, contingent on significant structural changes within the EU.

Brussels Deal Reveals High Cost to UK Taxpayers

The political backlash followed revelations that recent trade deals with the European Union came with significant concessions. The Prime Minister had previously boasted about resetting relations and securing agreements on food exports, youth mobility, and carbon emissions. However, it emerged that the deal on student mobility was contingent on the United Kingdom charging EU students the same university fees as domestic students. This requirement would cost approximately four hundred and fifty million pounds.

The European Union has set a six-month deadline for talks regarding this fee structure. The financial burden is likely to fall on UK taxpayers rather than the university sector. Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, questioned why the Prime Minister did not disclose these details earlier. She urged the government to come clean about the true cost of the agreement and stated that her party would repeal the deal if they return to power.

Food Export Deal Fails to Lower Consumer Prices

Further embarrassment occurred when retailers stated that the new EU deal to ease British food exports would not reduce food prices for consumers. While farmers and food producers welcomed the plan to improve export conditions, the British Retail Consortium noted that it was unlikely to impact prices in the near future. This outcome undermined the Prime Minister's narrative that the reset would bring immediate economic benefits to everyday Britons.

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The combination of political condemnation from former leaders and the revealed financial implications of the trade deals has intensified scrutiny on the government's European strategy. Andy Burnham has been urged by all sides to accept the outcome of the Brexit vote and focus on domestic issues rather than engaging in a rejoining debate that many view as unrealistic and costly.