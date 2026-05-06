Former UN Official Wins High Court Battle Over Late Partner's £500,000 Estate

A former World Health Organisation official successfully defended a legal challenge to her late partner's will, which left her his entire £500,000 estate. The case, brought by the deceased's son, collapsed after allegations of undue influence were dismissed, leaving the son with a £216,000 legal bill.

A former United Nations official has triumphed in a High Court dispute against her late partner's disinherited son, who now faces a substantial legal bill.

John Saville Thurston, an 81-year-old property developer, passed away in January 2022 after suffering a major stroke six months prior. In his final will, drafted in 2019, he bequeathed his entire £500,000 estate to his partner of five years, Hannah Shabathai, a 77-year-old former World Health Organisation (WHO) employee with nearly four decades of service at the UN.

This decision sparked a legal battle when Thurston's son, Jonathan Saville Thurston, contested the will, alleging undue influence and coercive control by Ms. Shabathai. Jonathan, 64, and his sister had been the primary beneficiaries in a previous will, and he accused Ms. Shabathai of being a 'narcissistic psychopath' who manipulated his father.

However, the court dismissed these claims, with Ms. Shabathai's barrister, James Poole, asserting that she was financially independent and had no motive to exploit Thurston. The case collapsed on the first day of the trial, leaving Jonathan with a £216,000 legal costs bill. Thurston and Shabathai met in 2016, just months after his wife's death, and quickly formed a close bond. They moved in together in early 2017 and lived as partners until his death.

The couple initially resided in Geneva, where Shabathai had a distinguished career at the WHO, before relocating to London. Their 2019 wills mirrored each other, effectively disinheriting Jonathan and his sister, Katrina Thurston Lew, who had been named as heirs in a 2013 will. Thurston explicitly stated to his solicitors that he chose not to provide for his children, as he believed he had already given them sufficient financial support during his lifetime.

After Thurston suffered a stroke in 2021, Shabathai became his primary caregiver, assisting hospital staff in his care. Initially, Thurston's children welcomed Shabathai into their father's life, viewing her as kind and loving.

However, their perception shifted, leading to the legal challenge. Shabathai's legal team argued that Jonathan's allegations were baseless and motivated by resentment. They emphasized that the 2019 will was a reflection of Thurston's genuine affection for Shabathai and his complicated relationship with his children. The court ruled in favor of Shabathai, affirming the validity of the will and rejecting claims of coercion or undue influence





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