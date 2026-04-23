Former Vicar Kesh Govan Sexually Abused Young Girls Before Death, Investigation Finds

An independent investigation has revealed that Reverend Kesh Govan, who died by suicide in November, sexually abused and groomed multiple young girls while serving in the UK. The Anglican Church has apologized to the survivors and is offering support.

A deeply disturbing investigation has revealed a history of sexual abuse and grooming perpetrated by Reverend Kesh Govan , a former vicar who tragically took his own life in November.

The independent review, commissioned by the Anglican Church Southern Queensland following his death, unequivocally substantiates allegations of sexual misconduct against multiple young girls while Govan was serving in the United Kingdom. The report details how Govan, described by some as a 'wild child' in his youth, systematically groomed and sexually abused vulnerable children within a youth group setting. This horrific behavior occurred before his relocation to Australia, where there is currently no evidence to suggest similar offenses took place.

The findings have prompted a profound apology from the Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane, Jeremy Greaves, to the survivors of Govan’s abuse, acknowledging the devastating impact of his actions. Govan’s life story, as previously documented in a 2005 interview with the Irish Independent, presents a complex and ultimately tragic narrative. He was born into a Hindu family and experienced a tumultuous adolescence, self-identifying as a 'wild child' until the age of 18.

A diagnosis of Crohn’s disease and a subsequent cancer scare during his late teens led him to explore faith, initially finding solace in Christianity. He later reverted to Hinduism before experiencing a vision that brought him back to the Christian faith. He served in the Dioceses of Manchester and Lichfield before eventually moving to Ireland and then settling in Brisbane, Australia, where he became known as the 'Singing Vicar'.

Despite his public persona and religious vocation, the investigation has exposed a dark secret and a pattern of predatory behavior that caused immense harm to young girls. The church has established a confidential pathway for anyone affected by Govan’s abuse to come forward, and is offering free counselling and support to both the survivors and the communities impacted by his actions, including his family who were unaware of his crimes.

The response from the Anglican Church has been one of remorse and a commitment to strengthening safeguarding measures. Archbishop Greaves emphasized that while policies and procedures have been improved over the past decade, further work is necessary to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. The evidence from the independent investigation has been shared with authorities in both Australia and the United Kingdom, signaling a willingness to cooperate fully with any potential criminal investigations.

The Dioceses of Manchester and Lichfield have also expressed their deep distress at the revelations, acknowledging the pain and trauma experienced by those affected. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust safeguarding practices within religious institutions and the need for vigilance in protecting vulnerable children. The focus now is on supporting the survivors, ensuring they receive the care and justice they deserve, and learning from this devastating experience to create a safer environment for all.

The church acknowledges the long-lasting impact of Govan’s actions and is dedicated to providing ongoing support to those affected. Resources like Samaritans (116 123, samaritans.org) and The Calm Zone (https://www.thecalmzone.net/get-support) are available for anyone struggling with difficult emotions or in need of support





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