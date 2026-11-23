Former government weapons designer Gary Moshier asserts that extraterrestrials are intentionally demonstrating superior technology to the US military to enforce environmental stewardship on Earth.

Former US Department of War contractor Gary Moshier has issued a provocative claim that extraterrestrial beings are actively present and intentionally intimidating the United States military through displays of advanced technology. After concluding a twelve-year research period focusing on unexplained aerial phenomena, Moshier now serves as an author of the book 'They're Here: UFOs and Their Occupants,' arguing that these encounters are not random but calculated acts of psychological warfare designed to assert dominance over the human race. He explicitly states that the existence of these entities is confirmed by their ability to manipulate military technology and that their primary goal is repopulation of Earth, which requires them to ensure the planet remains habitable for their future colonization efforts.

Staged Encounters Challenge US Navy Superiority

Commander David Fravor of the USS Nimitz described a white, capsule-shaped craft dubbed the 'Tic Tac' during a November 2024 Pacific Ocean incident where pilots tracked unidentified objects descending from eighty thousand feet to sea level in under one second. Moshier asserts that incidents like this specific Navy encounter are staged by extraterrestrials who challenge, harass, and shadow fighter jets to demonstrate their overwhelming technical superiority and to intimidate human pilots into submission. The former weapons designer interprets these aggressive maneuvers as a clear message that the alien visitors are invested in keeping Earth habitable to aid their species' repopulation goals while warning humanity not to interfere with their operations.

Also read Gary Barlow Says Take That 1990s Fame Felt Like a Merry-Go-Round

Classified Locations Reveal Alien Knowledge

The primary evidence Moshier presents for extraterrestrial presence lies in the specific locations of these sightings, particularly at classified military zones such as the Combat Air Patrol rendezvous point where pilots normally gather after completing missions. Moshier argues that UFOs entering these restricted areas proves that the visitors know exactly where personnel are located and can predict their future movements, thereby stating through their presence that they are the superior race and humans should not attempt to resist them. Despite the US government maintaining that no physical proof of alien life has been recovered on Earth, Moshier contends that the inability of external observers to access these classified incidents serves as the definitive proof of their activities and the secrecy surrounding the government's knowledge of these events.

Advertisement

Environmental Warnings Through Abduction Reports

A significant portion of Moshier's twelve-year research points to a pattern of alien interactions that focus heavily on environmental stewardship, with many abduction reports featuring humanoid figures delivering telepathic messages about humanity ruining the planet. This theme was notably observed during a 1994 sighting in Zimbabwe where sixty-two students witnessed silver-colored objects descending from the sky and subsequently reported interactions with beings who emphasized the damage humans were inflicting on Earth's ecosystem. Moshier suggests that cattle mutilations are also deliberate demonstrations meant to admonish humanity regarding the food supply and livestock care, reinforcing the idea that these extraterrestrials are monitoring human impact on the environment with deep concern.

Nuclear Sites and Strategic Deterrence

UFOs have been consistently documented at sensitive nuclear sites, including weapons storage areas, weapon platforms, and nuclear processing plants, leading Moshier to believe these visits are strategic demonstrations of power over human destruction capabilities. He cites testimony from former military personnel who reported that unidentified craft flying over American and Soviet nuclear missile sites during the Cold War possessed the ability to activate or deactivate the missiles at will, further establishing the alien superiority that Moshier claims is central to their taunting strategy. This specific capability to neutralize nuclear threats reinforces the conclusion that the extraterrestrial agenda is focused on maintaining global stability and preventing human self-destruction, which would otherwise compromise their plans to eventually thrive on Earth.