Former West Point Cadet Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Caleb Suh, a former West Point cadet, pleaded guilty to assault for forcing abortion medication on his pregnant girlfriend. The case reveals a pattern of coercive control and illegal acts.

Manhattan Federal Court records confirm that Caleb Suh, a twenty-five-year-old former United States Military Academy cadet, pleaded guilty to charges of assault last month. This legal admission resolves a disturbing criminal case stemming from an incident in two thousand twenty-two where Suh is alleged to have forcibly administered abortion medication to his pregnant girlfriend. The plea agreement marks the end of a significant chapter in a legal battle that has exposed severe breaches of trust and ethical conduct within the prestigious military institution.

Coercive Tactics at West Point

Caleb Suh utilized his position as a team leader and mentor to gain the trust of the victim, who was a nineteen-year-old freshman cadet when she arrived at West Point in August of two thousand twenty. According to civil litigation filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Suh began violating regulations prohibiting fraternization by visiting her quarters unannounced under the guise of professional check-ins. The relationship escalated into a secret romance by October of that same year, despite strict institutional rules against such associations between upperclassmen and freshmen.

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The situation deteriorated significantly two years into their relationship when the victim informed Caleb Suh that she was pregnant and intended to continue with the pregnancy. While he initially expressed extreme opposition and made threats of self-harm if the birth proceeded, he subsequently feigned support. Behind her back, however, he began plotting to terminate the pregnancy using pharmaceutical methods without her consent or knowledge. This duality in his behavior formed the basis for both the criminal charges and the subsequent civil lawsuit alleging assault and battery.

Illegal Procurement of Drugs

Court documents detail a calculated effort by Caleb Suh to obtain controlled substances without the victim's awareness. He allegedly took a photograph of his girlfriend's identification to open an account with an online pharmacy in her name. Using this fraudulent access, he secured a prescription for abortion medication and had it shipped directly to his residence at West Point. Additionally, the civil complaint states that he purchased Xanax and the sedative Promethazine through the same fraudulent channel to facilitate the act.

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Suh further impersonated the victim on the pharmacy's online forum to seek specific instructions on ingestion. Messages attributed to him asked if the pills could be broken up in water or if they would be felt vaginally, indicating a premeditated approach to avoiding detection and ensuring compliance. These digital footprints were crucial in establishing the extent of his deception and the deliberate nature of the crime. The procurement process highlights a cold, methodical attempt to bypass medical oversight and the victim's autonomy entirely.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

The confrontation occurred on February fourth of the following year when Caleb Suh entered the victim's barracks. He mixed the acquired pharmaceuticals into a liquid and presented it to her as a special pregnancy protein powder. When she expressed repulsion at the taste and attempted to refuse, the civil lawsuit alleges that he became insistent and upset. He eventually held the bottle against her lips and forced her to drink the entire mixture under duress.

The physical consequences for the victim were immediate and severe. She fell into a state of altered consciousness and experienced severe pain over the subsequent hours. The ordeal resulted in a miscarriage, a devastating outcome that led to her hospitalization. The trauma of the event was compounded by the violation of her bodily autonomy and the betrayal by someone in a position of authority and trust. These facts formed the core of the assault charges brought against him in federal court.

Family Background and Future Consequences

Caleb Suh's background prior to the scandal was characterized by academic and institutional excellence. He was considered a top candidate for the rank of first captain, the highest honor for a graduating cadet at West Point. He attended James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia, and was a member of the elite Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. His family resides in a multi-million dollar Washington, DC estate, and his father, Ryung Suh, serves as the Chief of Staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs Washington DC Healthcare System.

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Despite the guilty plea, the legal process is not yet concluded. A judge has permitted Caleb Suh to delay his sentencing until January to allow him to complete his current academic semester at Columbia University. He is currently pursuing a master's degree there, and this delay highlights the complex intersection of his privileged educational path and the serious criminal nature of his actions. The civil lawsuit filed by the victim remains active, with no response from Suh as of late last month.