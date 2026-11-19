A 69-year-old former teacher from the NSW Central Coast faces court on Friday after being charged with 12 counts of historical child sexual abuse involving a female student at a Wyong school between 2001 and 2004.

NSW Police confirmed that a 69-year-old former teacher from the NSW Central Coast will appear in court this Friday on serious charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a female student. The charges stem from an investigation into incidents that reportedly took place more than two decades ago at a school in Wyong. The suspect was arrested on Thursday and subsequently charged with 12 distinct offences, marking a significant development in the handling of historical child sexual abuse cases in the region.

Details of the Arrest and Charges

Detectives from NSW Police launched their investigation following reports of alleged historical sexual assaults committed by a teacher against a student. The police statement outlined that the allegations concern events that occurred between 2001 and 2004. During this period, the man is accused of sexually assaulting the female victim on multiple occasions. The alleged assaults took place in two specific locations: within the school grounds and at a residential property located on the Central Coast.

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The suspect was taken into custody after being arrested at a property in The Entrance. Following the arrest, he was transported to the Wyong Police Station. Upon processing, authorities formally charged him with a total of 12 counts. These charges are categorized into three specific types of aggravated offenses. Eight counts relate to aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the authority of the offender. Three additional counts involve aggravated indecent assault of a victim under authority. One final count is for aggravated sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16.

Legal Consequences and Bail Decision

If the former teacher is found guilty of these allegations, the legal ramifications are severe. The maximum penalty for these specific charges includes a potential imprisonment term of up to 20 years. This significant sentencing guideline underscores the gravity with which the judicial system views historical sexual abuse of minors by individuals in positions of trust and authority. The charges reflect the breach of trust inherent in the teacher-student relationship during the alleged timeframe.

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During his initial court appearance, the 69-year-old man was refused police bail. This decision prevents him from being released into the community prior to his next scheduled court date. As a result, he remains in custody until the proceedings continue. The refusal of bail is a procedural step often taken in serious criminal matters involving historical abuse allegations to ensure public safety and the integrity of the judicial process.

Upcoming Court Appearance and Support Resources

The suspect is scheduled to appear before Bail Division Court 6 on Friday. This upcoming hearing will address the formal proceedings related to the charges laid against him. The court will likely manage preliminary matters regarding the case trajectory before it moves to a full trial or plea allocation. The appearance marks the next critical step in the legal process following the arrest and charging phase.

Authorities continue to encourage the public to come forward with any relevant information regarding historical abuse cases. For individuals seeking support or wishing to report concerns, several resources are available. The National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service can be contacted at 1800 211 028. Additionally, 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) provides a national sexual abuse and redress support service. These organizations offer critical assistance to survivors and those affected by such historical trauma, ensuring that victims have access to professional help and advocacy.