Formnext 2024 highlights the rise of desktop metal printing, AI integration, and multi-tool changers as major trends in additive manufacturing, reshaping the prosumer and industrial 3D printing landscape.

The world's largest additive manufacturing trade show, Formnext, recently concluded in Germany, showcasing the latest innovations from major 3D printer manufacturers. While the event traditionally serves as a marketplace for businesses, factories, and retailers to source new equipment, this year's exhibition highlighted a significant shift toward consumer-facing prosumer technology and advanced automation. The scale of the event was slightly reduced, operating across three halls instead of the usual four, yet the density of groundbreaking product launches remained high.

AI Integration Transforms Printer Operations

Artificial intelligence made a profound impact at Formnext, with attendees noting a mixed but undeniable response to the technology's growing footprint in additive manufacturing. The integration of AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a present reality, offering both practical utility and creative disruption. For many manufacturers, AI serves as a functional tool for quality control, such as smart cameras that monitor prints for failures in real-time or algorithms that clean up digital models generated by 3D scanners.

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However, the application of AI in the creative design process has sparked debate among industry professionals and enthusiasts. Companies like Hi3D and Tripo presented impressive demonstrations aimed at convincing users to adopt AI-driven design workflows. This development raises complex questions about the role of human creativity in manufacturing, drawing parallels to the historical shift when digital cameras began to replace traditional painters and photographers in certain artistic markets.

Desktop Metal Printing and Tool Changer Expansion

The most significant hardware announcement of the show was the SnowPod, a prosumer desktop metal 3D printer that utilizes a laser to melt thin layers of steel powder within a nitrogen-filled chamber. This technology addresses the complex safety challenges associated with metal printing, such as the flammability and inhalation hazards of metal dust, which are far more severe than those found in FDM or resin printing. The SnowPod is set to launch on Kickstarter with a VIP starting price of $4999, signaling a move toward making industrial-grade materials accessible to smaller operations.

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Complementing the rise in metal printing is the rapid expansion of automated tool-changing systems across the desktop 3D printer market. Manufacturers including Prusa, Bambu, Snapmaker, Elegoo, Creality, and Flashforge now offer machines capable of switching between four to nine different tools. This trend allows for greater versatility in a single print job, enabling users to switch between materials or end-effectors without manual intervention. In contrast, Anycubic remains the only major manufacturer currently sticking to a single-nozzle design for its standard offerings.

Among the current leaders in this category, Bambu Lab's H3C stands out as the machine to beat, shipping with eight standard tools plus a bonus 2.85mm tool specifically designed for printing super soft 75A TPU. New crowdfunding entrants such as Axiloop, Co Print, and WonderMaker have also entered the competitive landscape, bringing fresh approaches to multi-tool functionality. Additionally, nozzle maker Phaetus introduced its new Hydra system, further expanding the ecosystem of available automation hardware for makers and small-scale manufacturers.

UV Printing Costs and Local Server Solutions

UV printing technology is gaining momentum as manufacturers work to shrink massive industrial machines into affordable desktop models for entrepreneurial makers. The ability to 3D print full-color resin miniatures is highly enticing for hobbyists, but industry observers warn of hidden costs that may surprise new users. Specifically, the cloggable printheads required for UV printing are similar to those in traditional paper inkjet printers and can cost up to $900 to replace, a maintenance expense that is inevitable rather than optional.

In the realm of software and connectivity, Prusa Research introduced Prusa Connect Local, a new system designed to keep printers off the public internet while maintaining robust coordination capabilities. This solution functions similarly to a local area network mode but runs on a local server, allowing users to coordinate jobs across an entire print farm. The software is free to download, open source, and currently supports a fleet of Prusa machines such as the CORE One or MK4S models.

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The server infrastructure for Prusa Connect Local can be as simple as a Raspberry Pi, making it an accessible upgrade for users managing multiple devices. While the software is currently exclusive to Prusa hardware, industry experts anticipate that the technology nerds in the community will begin tinkering with the code, likely leading to broader compatibility in the future. This development highlights a growing trend toward data privacy and local control in home and small-business 3D printing environments.

Industry Implications for Manufacturers and Makers

The convergence of these technologies at Formnext signals a maturing market where professional capabilities are increasingly available to prosumers and small businesses. The emphasis on safety in metal printing, the versatility of multi-tool systems, and the automation provided by AI are reshaping the barriers to entry for complex manufacturing tasks. Manufacturers are no longer just selling hardware but are providing integrated ecosystems that include software, safety protocols, and maintenance solutions.

For the broader additive manufacturing community, the event underscored the importance of balancing technological advancement with practical usability. While AI and metal printing offer exciting new possibilities, the associated costs and complexities remain significant hurdles for widespread adoption. As the industry continues to evolve, the focus will likely remain on making these advanced tools more accessible, reliable, and user-friendly for the next generation of digital fabricators.