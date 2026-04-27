Formula 1 Introduces Regulation Tweaks Ahead of Miami Grand Prix to Address Battery Concerns

Formula 1 is implementing minor regulation changes before the Miami Grand Prix to resolve issues with the new battery system, specifically the 'super clipping' phenomenon that has been causing power loss on straights. The adjustments aim to improve battery deployment and enhance driver control.

The current Formula 1 season has been significantly shaped by a comprehensive overhaul of regulations, implemented with the primary goals of fostering closer competition, enhancing overtaking maneuvers, and progressing towards the sport's ambitious target of utilizing 100% sustainable fuels.

While the revised rules have demonstrably achieved more intense racing and improved the ability of cars to follow one another closely, they have also sparked debate, particularly concerning the new battery system. This system allows drivers to harvest energy during cornering and then deploy it on straights using an 'overtake mode' activated by the innovative active aerodynamic system on the front and rear wings.

However, this has led to a problematic phenomenon known as 'super clipping'. This occurs when the battery is fully depleted towards the end of long straights, resulting in a gradual loss of power to the rear wheels and a noticeable deceleration. Drivers have expressed frustration, with some reporting significant performance drops and questioning the system's functionality mid-race, as evidenced by radio communications filled with exasperation.

In response to these concerns, Formula 1's governing body is introducing a series of subtle adjustments to the regulations ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend following a five-week hiatus. One key change involves reducing the car's recharge limit from 8MJ to 7MJ. While this will slightly decrease overall speed, it is intended to allow drivers to push harder during qualifying laps, potentially unlocking greater performance.

Another modification focuses on the 'power limited' mode, which activates when drivers maintain a throttle input exceeding 98% for one second after exiting a corner. The original intention of this mode was to prevent energy wastage in sections of the track where it wasn't crucial.

However, a flaw in its design meant that momentarily lifting off the throttle while the mode was activating would reset the system, forcing drivers to restart the process. This unintended consequence actually led to increased energy deployment as drivers attempted to compensate for the resets, creating further instability.

The aim of the revised 'power limited' mode is to eliminate this reset issue, enabling drivers to concentrate on strategically deploying their battery power at critical points on the lap without fear of unexpected power loss. The effectiveness of these changes remains to be seen, and the sprint qualifying session for the Miami Grand Prix – commencing on Friday at 4:30 pm local time (9:30 pm BST) – will serve as the first real-world test of the updated system.

Teams and drivers will be closely monitoring performance data to assess whether the tweaks have successfully addressed the 'super clipping' issue and improved the overall consistency and predictability of the battery system. The hope is that these adjustments will contribute to a more stable and competitive racing environment, allowing drivers to fully exploit the potential of the new regulations without being hampered by unexpected power fluctuations.

The ongoing refinement of these rules underscores Formula 1's commitment to continuous improvement and its dedication to delivering a thrilling and sustainable spectacle for fans worldwide. The Miami Grand Prix will be a crucial event in determining the direction of the season and the long-term success of the new technical framework.

The sport is constantly evolving, and these adjustments are a testament to the collaborative effort between the FIA, the teams, and the drivers to optimize performance and ensure a fair and exciting competition





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