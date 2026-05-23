Formula 1: Kimi Antonelli criticizes George Russell after clash

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has criticized Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate George Russell after their sprint race clash in the Canadian Grand Prix. Antonelli was frustrated with the incident, saying he was well alongside Russell and got pushed off. He made a mistake into Turn 8 and compromised his race. George Russell was coy about the battle, saying it felt easy to follow and the slipstream was powerful. The incident raised the question of whether it was a clean battle or if there were extraneous factors that could have affected Antonelli.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has criticized Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate George Russell after their clash in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race. Antonelli first ran wide at Turn 1 after being squeezed by Russell as he tried to go around the outside at the start of lap six.

Antonelli then locked up and went across the grass at the Turn 8/9 chicane after trying another move on Russell, this time down the inside. The excursion cost Antonelli a position to McLaren's Lando Norris and he ultimately finished third as Russell claimed the win





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Formula 1 Racing Causalities George Russell Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race Turn 1 Turn 8/9 Chicane

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