Formula 1: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Kimi Antonelli Discuss Energy Management Tweaks and Closing Speeds

McLaren's Lando Norris, Haas's Oscar Piastri, and Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli discuss the energy management tweaks and closing speeds in Formula 1, with Norris expressing concerns about the current set of regulations being dominated by battery management and the need for further changes in the future.

McLaren's Lando Norris thinks Formula 1 's Miami energy management tweaks were a 'small step in the right direction' but doesn't believe the new regulations can end up in a place where the drivers fully enjoy them.

With input from the drivers, F1 agreed to a number of energy deployment tweaks to allow drivers to push harder in qualifying, reducing the need to lift and coast on a qualifying lap. The full effect of those changes has yet to come to light at circuits that are trickier for energy recovery than the stop-start Miami circuit.

In the meantime, F1 stakeholders have already agreed in principle to go further for 2027 with an increase in power output from the combustion engine by 50kW, through increasing the fuel flow, and an equal reduction in electric energy. That hardware change means the power split between the two will be closer to 60-40 than the original goal of 50-50.

Evaluating the first batch of Miami changes, world champion Lando Norris said F1's deployment tweaks were 'a small step in the right direction' but didn't believe the current set of regulations could be fully resolved as long as they are dominated by battery management. Team-mate Oscar Piastri said Miami was the first time he was in a position to experience 2026's wild closing speeds between cars deploying and running out of energy, which led to a big crash for Haas driver Oliver Bearman in Japan, and said they are still 'pretty crazy' right now.

Race winner and championship leader Kimi Antonelli said the vast speed differences require a large amount of trust between drivers when battling wheel to wheel, because cars are trickier to manoeuvre when they have lowered their front and rear wings in Straight Mode. The collaboration again from the FIA and F1 has been good, but there’s only so many things you can change with the hardware we have. Some changes in the future are still needed for sure. How quickly we can do it is the big question





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Formula 1 Energy Management Closing Speeds Battery Management Hardware Changes

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