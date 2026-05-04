Formula 1's American Dream: How a $8 Billion Gamble Transformed the Sport

A decade after Liberty Media's acquisition, Formula 1 is thriving in the US, attracting celebrities, new fans, and lucrative deals. The Miami Grand Prix exemplifies this transformation, showcasing a week-long festival of racing and entertainment.

Almost a decade ago, Formula 1 made a significant strategic decision, betting heavily on the potential of the American market. Following decades under the stewardship of Bernie Ecclestone, characterized by a focus on tradition and exclusivity, Liberty Media invested $8 billion to fundamentally reshape the sport.

This involved a shift in focus from the Middle East to North America, a move away from strict media control towards embracing platforms like Netflix, and a transformation from a private, exclusive club to a more inclusive environment appealing to a broader audience, including influencers and celebrities. The recent Miami Grand Prix serves as a compelling demonstration of the success of this gamble.

Current valuations of the sport conservatively exceed $20 billion, the paddock is now populated by a diverse array of A-list celebrities, and a new television deal with Apple in the United States unlocks substantial new revenue streams and viewership opportunities. The Daily Mail's on-site experience at Hard Rock Stadium revealed the extent of this transformation and the unique atmosphere of a Formula 1 race weekend in this glamorous new era.

Inside the paddock, during Kimi Antonelli's post-qualifying press conference, the young driver was momentarily distracted by the vibrant scene unfolding nearby. A DJ, revealed to be NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal performing as 'DJ Diesel', was energizing a large crowd of fans at the Hard Rock-sponsored 'Beach Club' adjacent to the track. This encapsulates the essence of the modern Miami Grand Prix – a week-long festival extending far beyond the traditional race day.

The city transforms into a hub of parties and events from Monday to Sunday, accommodating the influx of wealth and celebrity associated with the sport. Throughout the week, various activations and parties illuminated different parts of Miami, including a 'Kickoff Party' attended by Alpine driver Pierre Gasly.

The presence of high-profile figures like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso at Aventura Mall, alongside events featuring Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios, Kevin Hart, Serena Williams, and Hailey Bieber, further highlights the sport's growing cultural relevance. Performances by Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and John Summit at Carbone Beach, and Nelly and Diplo at E11even, added to the vibrant nightlife surrounding the race.

While drivers may face increased media commitments and a demanding schedule during these events, many are increasingly drawn to the lifestyle and are investing in private residences in the area. The growing popularity of Formula 1 is also evident in the enthusiastic fan base. Despite the threat of inclement weather and a last-minute schedule change, the grandstands were packed with spectators.

The Miami race also marked the launch of a new fan engagement initiative led by Apple, allowing those unable to attend in person to experience the race at IMAX locations across the US. These screenings, which sold out quickly, received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Even in Times Square, a giant advertising board live-streamed the race to a large crowd gathered on Sunday lunchtime. The demand for merchandise was also high, with simple T-shirts costing over $100.

The presence of influential figures like Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves, hosting guests such as Joe Burrow and Joey Bosa, and influencer Alix Earle in the Raising Cane's VIP suite, demonstrates the broadening appeal of the sport and its integration into mainstream culture. The track action itself was compelling, providing a thrilling spectacle for the thousands of fans in attendance.

The overall experience, whether enjoyed in person or through innovative platforms like IMAX, underscores the successful transformation of Formula 1 under Liberty Media's leadership





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Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Liberty Media Motorsport Celebrities Apple Shaquille O'neal IMAX Fan Engagement United States

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