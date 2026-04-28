Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix: Rule Changes and Driver Adaptations Under Scrutiny

As the Formula 1 season reaches its fourth race in Miami, new engine regulations aim to restore traditional driving dynamics and improve safety. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads the championship, while teams debate whether cars are designed to suit specific drivers. The Miami Grand Prix will test the effectiveness of recent rule changes.

As Formula 1 approaches the fourth grand prix of the season in Miami, Mercedes' 19-year-old Italian driver Kimi Antonelli leads the drivers' championship ahead of his team-mate George Russell.

This weekend's race marks the first event since a series of rule changes were introduced to address concerns about the new engine regulations. The adjustments aim to restore a more conventional 'on the limit' driving feel in qualifying and reduce the dangers of excessive closing speeds when one car is deploying full energy while another is charging its battery.

The changes are complex, but Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies described them as a step in the right direction, though they only address about 20% of the issues. Mekies and McLaren's Andrea Stella agree that a hardware change, specifically altering the fuel-flow rate of the internal combustion engine, is needed to fully restore traditional F1 driving dynamics.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri noted that the changes to the boost button and power delivery should give drivers more control, though the tell-tale speed drop-off at the end of straights will still be present. The goal is to maintain the new style of racing, where overtaking is more frequent and cars can swap positions over multiple laps. The question of whether teams design cars to suit specific drivers was also raised.

While teams aim to build the fastest car based on objective data, driver feedback plays a crucial role in development. Drivers like Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher are known for preferring cars with sharp front ends and responsive turn-in, which can create large performance gaps between team-mates. Alex Albon, who raced alongside Verstappen at Red Bull, described the challenge of adapting to such a car, comparing it to a mouse cursor set to maximum sensitivity.

While Verstappen thrives in these conditions, other drivers may struggle, leading to differences in performance. The Miami Grand Prix will be a key test of whether the recent rule changes have the desired impact on the sport





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