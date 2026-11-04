Formula V Air Power G10 Review: Build Freedom With PSU Constraints

The Formula V Air Power G10 offers modular design and pre-installed fans but is limited by a strict 160 mm PSU size limit and higher pricing on white variants.

The Formula V Air Power G10 presents a compelling case for enthusiasts seeking modular flexibility and aesthetic appeal. This mid-tower chassis integrates multiple pre-installed fans and tool-less panel access to streamline the assembly process. However, strict physical limitations regarding power supply dimensions and variable pricing strategies significantly impact its overall value proposition for builders.

Modular Design and Fan Integration

The Formula V Air Power G10 provides robust airflow capabilities right out of the box without requiring users to purchase additional cooling components. It arrives with three 120 mm fans pre-installed at the front, which feature adjustable angles for swiveling up and down. These front fans are equipped with dust filters and are daisy-chained, allowing a single connection to the motherboard to power all included units. The package also includes a rear fan and a bottom fan, completing a comprehensive cooling solution that minimizes initial accessory costs for the builder.

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Tool-Less Access and Customization

Building a PC in the Air Power G10 is designed to be an intuitive and accessible experience thanks to its innovative structural design. Users can remove the front, top, and side panels without using any tools, granting immediate access to the interior components. For more advanced customization, tools allow for the removal of the power supply shroud. This component can be swapped with a bracer on the bottom, enabling rear fans to point directly under the graphics cards. This niche adjustment offers flexibility for those requiring specific airflow paths or power supply positioning.

Power Supply Length Limitations

A significant constraint of the Formula V Air Power G10 is its strict limitation on power supply unit length. The chassis only accommodates PSUs up to 160 mm in length, excluding many standard full-size units from mainstream manufacturers. Testing revealed that larger units such as the Be Quiet! Dark Power 12, the Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro, and the Cooler Master V1000 are incompatible due to exceeding this dimensional threshold. Builders must rely on compact, small-form-factor alternatives like the Corsair SF600 to ensure physical fitment within the designated space.

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Cable Management and Aesthetic Trade-offs

While the case offers ample empty space in the rear for cable management, the included power cable introduces specific aesthetic and functional considerations. The cable routes from the back of the case underneath the rear fans and extends near the front to reach the PSU, ensuring color-coordination with the rig. However, if the PSU power port is on the wrong side, users must swap the PSU section and bottom fan shroud. Removing this custom cable leaves a large gap at the back, which detracts from the clean aesthetic that the Air Power G10 otherwise achieves.

Pricing and Market Positioning

The Formula V Air Power G10 faces awkward market positioning due to its pricing structure relative to its competitors. The white variant costs $10 more than the Black, Black Rose, and Wooden models, creating a disparity for users seeking specific colorways. Furthermore, the price point sits almost budget but not quite as budget as other similarly priced cases. This combination of premium pricing for color options and restrictive hardware compatibility prevents it from being the default choice for cost-conscious builders seeking maximum value.