Top solicitor Rosalyn Henderson claims Fortnum & Mason owes £150,000 after slipping on grease in London. Insurers admit liability but dispute the damages.

Top solicitor Rosalyn Henderson has launched a £150,000 legal claim against the luxury retailer Fortnum & Mason following a severe accident at the firm Piccadilly restaurant in London. Henderson alleges that the famous establishment failed to maintain safe flooring conditions, resulting in significant physical injury and long-term professional disruption to her legal career. The incident, which occurred in September 2021, involves a slip on a greasy patch of floor that was not properly cordoned off or marked with warning signs.

Details Of The Accident And Injury

The court papers state that Henderson, who was 54 years old at the time, was walking toward the restaurant toilets when a waiter dropped a tray of food in a narrow passage between the dining area and the bar. Despite attempts by staff to clean the spill, the floor remained slippery, and the hazard area was not restricted for public access. As Henderson attempted to navigate the area, she slipped and fell backward into a splits position, striking her hips and back with considerable force. She was subsequently transported by ambulance to a local hospital for emergency treatment and assessment of her injuries.

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Medical reports indicate that the accident caused torn cartilage in both of Henderson hips, along with severe soft tissue damage that required extensive rehabilitation. She was discharged from the hospital on a stretcher the day after the incident and was forced to spend an entire week in bed recovering from the initial trauma. The severity of the physical impact was such that she required steroid injections in both hips the following July to manage the ongoing pain and inflammation associated with the cartilage tears.

Professional Impact And Financial Claims

Henderson argues that the injuries had a profound impact on her professional life, leading to a breakdown in her partnership at the prominent London law firm Simons Muirhead Burton. Companies House records confirm that her partnership at Simons Muirhead Burton lasted from May 2021 until July 2022, ending just months after the accident. She claims that a combination of chronic pain and brain fog induced by strong painkillers prevented her from working for several months, directly contributing to the termination of her senior role at the firm.

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Her current practice, Breedy Henderson, which specializes in advising wealthy families, highlights her extensive thirty-year career in private practice and investment banking. Legal directories have previously described her as a trusted adviser with a razor-sharp mind, ranking her among the leading lawyers in her field. Henderson contends that the physical restrictions and psychological injury sustained in the fall continue to affect her ability to perform the high-level cognitive work required in her profession, justifying the substantial damages sought in the claim.

Dispute Over Damages And Liability

While Fortnum & Mason's insurers admitted liability for the accident in September 2024, the retailer is actively contesting the quantum of damages claimed by Henderson. The grocer has confirmed that it does not withdraw its admission of liability regarding the cause of the accident, but legal representatives from Clyde & Co argue that the financial demand is unjustified by the medical evidence. The defense states that Henderson's own medical experts described the injuries as time-limited, which they argue does not align with the scale of the £150,000 payout requested.

The defense team further challenges the claim by pointing to Henderson's tax returns, which they assert show no loss of income since the incident. They question why a solicitor, whose practice does not typically involve frequent court appearances, is claiming ongoing restrictions on her work capacity. The claim was issued four days before the statutory three-year time limit expired, a timing that the defense views with skepticism given the stated impact on her earnings and career trajectory.

Next Steps In County Court Proceedings

The dispute has now been transferred to the County Court at Central London, where the matter will be heard by a judge. Currently, no specific trial date has been set for the proceedings, meaning both parties must await further scheduling instructions from the court registry. The case highlights the ongoing tension between the admission of fault in public liability incidents and the subsequent negotiations over compensation amounts in high-value personal injury claims.

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As the legal battle proceeds, the outcome will likely depend on the court's assessment of Henderson's medical evidence versus the financial records presented by the defense. The case serves as a reminder of the rigorous standards expected of major retailers like Fortnum & Mason regarding customer safety and hazard management in high-traffic dining areas. Until a judgment is reached, Henderson continues to seek full compensation for the injuries and professional losses she attributes to the restaurant accident.