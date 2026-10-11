Global Fossil Fuel Emissions Projected to Fall 0.4 Percent in 2026

A major new report from the Global Carbon Project projects a 0.4 percent drop in global fossil fuel emissions in 2026, driven by clean energy growth and a sharp decline in oil use, though researchers warn the shift may be temporary.

Global emissions from coal, oil and gas are projected to fall by 0.4 per cent in 2026, according to the Global Carbon Project. Researchers say this would mark one of the clearest signs yet that the rapid expansion of renewable energy and electric vehicles is beginning to curb the world's reliance on fossil fuels.

The finding comes from a major new report involving more than 140 international scientists. While it is a promising sign, the researchers say the findings do not spell out a permanent decline in fossil fuel use, but rather a temporary shift. We see a decrease in emissions, but it is probably driven by a short term shock rather than a systemic peak, says Mike O'Sullivan, senior lecturer at the University of Exeter and one of the report's researchers.

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A sharp 1.9 per cent drop in emissions from oil is expected to be a major driver of the decline. Scientists say this is partly linked to disruption in global energy markets caused by the conflict involving Iran. At the same time, booming investment in solar panels, wind farms and electric vehicles is helping to meet rising demand for energy without a matching surge in carbon pollution.

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Major emitters see slight decline in emissions

According to the report, almost two-thirds of the increase in global energy demand is now being covered by clean technologies. Two of the world's three biggest emitters are expected to see a drop in emissions. China's emissions are expected to drop by 0.9 per cent in 2026, following two years of remaining flat or falling. The country is a world leader in clean energy adoption, but is also responsible for 32 per cent of global emissions.

The U.S. is also expected to see a 1.3 per cent decrease in emissions, mainly attributed to a decrease in coal emissions following a spike in 2025 due to high natural gas prices and a spell of cold weather. This trend, however, could shift. Since taking office, President Trump has invested hundreds of millions towards reviving the country's coal industry, and repealed emissions standards for coal and gas power plants.

India, on the other hand, will likely see emissions rise by 4.4 per cent, a bump from the 3.5 per cent annual growth in fossil fuel emissions it has averaged over the last decade. The European Union and Japan are also expected to see slight decreases in fossil fuel emissions. Emissions from land-use change, another sector tracked in the report, have decreased over the past decade, but this year they are expected to rise to 5.1 billion metric tons.

That is due to an increase in peat fires, slow burning fires that move beneath the ground, consume wetland soil and often lack visible flames, many of which have been ignited by human activities, and El Nino, which is increasing wildfire risk in places like Southeast Asia and South America. These fires release large amounts of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere.

CO2 levels reach record high in 2026

As a result, total CO2 emissions are projected to reach 43.3 billion tonnes in 2026, up from 42.8 billion tonnes last year. The concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is set to reach 427.7 ppm in 2026, 54 per cent above pre-industrial levels.

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According to the report, the global carbon budget, which represents how much carbon dioxide can be emitted before warming reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, is now at 150 billion metric tons, equivalent to less than four years of emissions, assuming the world continues to emit at its current rate. The world is expected to blow past 1.5 degrees of warming, the U.N. has recently warned, and global climate goals are falling short of what is needed.

But the authors highlight some signs of promise. Despite some places seeing total emissions increase between 2019 and 2025, all regions still saw growth slow, including in China, India, and other emerging economies. More than two dozen countries have managed to grow their economies without increasing emissions, and the global adoption of wind and solar energy has helped avoid billions of metric tons of emissions.

Clean energy adoption offsets growing demand

The authors estimate that, between now and the end of 2028, 64 to 79 per cent of emissions from new energy demand will be offset by new solar and wind power and electric vehicles. Professor Corinne Le Quere, Royal Society Research Professor at the University of East Anglia's School of Environmental Sciences, said: Clean technologies are making a real difference in reducing global emissions. A further acceleration could turn the tide on global emissions within a few years.

What is more, if the world continues to see an acceleration of clean energy adoption, it could see emissions peak and decline in just a few years. It does not mean the work is done. There is plenty of good news in terms of the rapid expansion of renewables, says O'Sullivan, but on a global scale, it is completely inadequate. The report, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, warns the world is far from being in the clear.

While fossil fuel emissions are expected to fall slightly, emissions from land-use change such as deforestation are forecast to rise.