Foster Mother Avoids Jail for Child Abuse While Rapist Son Gets 11 Years

A 79-year-old foster mother who subjected children to appalling abuse has been given a community payback order, while her 52-year-old son, who sexually assaulted and raped girls in their care, has been jailed for 11 years. The abuse occurred over a decade and a half, with victims as young as 10 months old. Survivors are now suing the local council for alleged social work failings.

A Perthshire foster mother, Jennifer Robertson, 79, has received a community payback order, avoiding prison for her role in the systemic abuse of children under her care. The sentencing occurred at the High Court in Edinburgh on April 17. In stark contrast, her son, Steven Robertson, 52, was handed an 11-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting and raping young girls within their family home.

The abuse perpetrated by Jennifer Robertson spanned from 1980 to 1995, targeting children as young as 10 months old. Her cruel actions included physical assault, verbal degradation, and forced feeding. Steven Robertson, along with their now deceased father, Alan Robertson, began sexually assaulting children under the age of five during the 1980s and 1990s. Both mother and son were convicted last month following a trial after initially pleading not guilty. Steven Robertson's sentence includes an additional three years of supervised monitoring, and he has been placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely. Jennifer Robertson was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work within a year as part of her Community Payback Order, which also includes conduct requirements. Indefinite non-harassment orders were imposed on both individuals, prohibiting any contact with the victims. Two siblings, who have chosen to remain anonymous, are now pursuing legal action against Perth & Kinross Council, alleging failures by social services. In a joint statement, the siblings described the profound and lasting trauma inflicted by the abuse, stating that Jennifer Robertson would force food down their throats and humiliate them by making them wear underwear on their heads after accidents. They recounted how the abuse fractured their bond, making proximity unbearable due to shared traumatic memories. They detailed the immense pressure and paralysis of living with hidden trauma, describing the prosecution process as re-traumatizing but necessary for justice and to potentially help other victims. The siblings expressed their anger that Jennifer Robertson may face minimal punishment due to her age and being a first-time offender, especially given the council's alleged inaction despite reports from when they were very young. The abuse came to light in 2018 when police were alerted, leading to an extensive investigation and testimony from six individuals. Faye Cook, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, emphasized Jennifer Robertson's duty of care as a foster carer and highlighted the profound harm caused by her sustained cruelty and complicity in sexual abuse. She also noted Steven Robertson's unchecked predatory behavior and the lifelong consequences for the survivors, expressing gratitude for their courage. The Crown affirmed its commitment to treating all allegations of child abuse seriously and ensuring accountability regardless of the time elapsed. The article also includes a call to action for readers to sign up for Daily Record exclusives





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