Foster Mother Felt Baby Was 'Hidden' Before Fatal Abuse

A foster mother testified in court that she felt a couple was deliberately concealing a baby boy from her before he was tragically abused and murdered. The court heard details of cancelled meetings and a complaint made against the foster mother, raising concerns about the adoption process.

A foster mother, Sandra Cooper, testified in court today regarding the tragic case of Preston Davey , a baby boy who suffered fatal abuse after being placed with Jamie Varley , 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, for adoption.

Mrs. Cooper, an experienced foster carer with 27 years of experience and having cared for 43 children, initially had no concerns about the couple. However, she quickly became worried after Preston was permanently placed in their care due to their repeated cancellations and failures to attend scheduled contact meetings. She voiced her concerns to a social worker, stating she had a 'gut feeling' that the couple was 'hiding' Preston from her.

Despite eventually being compelled to attend a visit at Barton Grange Garden Centre, Mrs. Cooper felt the couple deliberately made it difficult for her and her husband to participate, given their existing care responsibilities for other children. During the visit, Mrs. Cooper observed that Preston appeared 'stiff and blank,' though she attributed it to the time that had passed since they last saw him.

Further raising her alarm, the couple missed a subsequent visit to Mrs. Cooper’s birthday and retirement party. Shortly after, they lodged a complaint against Mrs. Cooper to social services, stemming from an issue during an introductory visit at her home involving another foster carer. This complaint, which Mrs. Cooper deemed 'unjustified,' led her to believe she would never see Preston again and caused her significant emotional distress, fearing for her job.

She attempted to contact Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley for clarification but was ignored, leading her to leave the 'Team Preston' WhatsApp group. While the complaint was not pursued, Mrs. Cooper felt it marked the end of her connection with the child she had cared for during his first ten months of life.

The court heard that Preston Davey died after suffering 40 injuries, having been suffocated four months after being placed in the care of Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley on April 3, 2023. Varley, a former secondary school teacher, denies 25 charges related to the abuse and murder of Preston. McGowan-Fazakerley, a sales representative, has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including sexual assault and allowing Preston’s death.

The trial at Preston Crown Court continues, with Mrs. Cooper’s testimony providing a crucial insight into the events leading up to the tragic loss of young Preston Davey and raising questions about the oversight and communication surrounding the adoption process. The defense, represented by Nick Johnson KC, highlighted that Mrs. Cooper continued to engage with messages from the couple, including responding to a video of Preston crawling, even after the complaint was lodged, until mid-June





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Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Foster Care Child Abuse

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