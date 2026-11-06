Foster Parents Heartbroken After Court Returns Twins To Surrogacy Scandal Mother

Allan and Bri were forced to return newborn twins to MaryBeth and Bob Lewis after a judge ruled the biological parents have legal custody, ending a complex surrogacy dispute.

Allan and Bri faced profound devastation when they were ordered to return the newborn twins they raised as their own to MaryBeth and Bob Lewis, the couple at the center of a high-profile surrogacy scandal in New York. The foster parents, whose identities were changed to protect the children, had prepared a birthday gift basket for the twins' third birthday on November 3, filling it with favorite toys, books, and a dress for the girl who loved playing dress-up. Despite these preparations and the deep emotional bonds formed over nearly three years, the family had no guarantee the children would ever receive the gifts.

The Origin Of A Complex Surrogacy Dispute

The journey began in September 2023 when MaryBeth Lewis, a 69-year-old former OBGYN nurse, was accused of forging her husband Bob Lewis's signature on surrogacy papers. Authorities alleged she arranged for a surrogate to carry twins using donor embryos without her husband's consent. Bob, who is 70 years old, reported his wife to authorities after discovering the arrangement approximately eight weeks before the due date when a court order recognizing him as a parent arrived in the mail. This discovery triggered a legal battle that would eventually lead to the separation of the twins from their primary caregivers.

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MaryBeth Lewis admitted to the New York Times that she signed Bob Lewis's name on the surrogacy agreement in February 2023. During a September court hearing conducted via Zoom, she allegedly logged into a separate account under his name, left the camera off, and grunted in response to the judge. The initial criminal case against her included around 30 charges, some of which were later dropped, including a count of attempted kidnapping described by Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker as novel.

Three Years Of Parenting And Family Integration

After the twins were placed with Allan and Bri as newborns in November 2023, the couple integrated them deeply into their family structure. Allan, an engineer, and Bri, a stay-at-home mom, had spent more than a decade fostering children before receiving the call about the newborns. Within an hour of the notification, they were at the hospital. The twins quickly became siblings to the couple's biological teenage sons, who taught them to play tag and gave them piggyback rides. Allan installed a mini basketball hoop in the home for the twin boy, who was eager to keep up with his older brothers in lacrosse practice.

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Bri described the home environment as one where the children were doted on, noting that they attended farmers markets and went on long walks together. The couple had hoped to eventually adopt the twins, viewing them as their own children from the moment they saw them in the hospital. The older boys also bonded with their new siblings, creating a tight-knit family unit that the foster parents felt was in the best interest of the children's development and emotional well-being.

Legal Shifts And The Final Custody Ruling

The legal landscape shifted dramatically when Bob Lewis decided to drop the criminal charges against his wife. He later stated that he realized reporting her could break up their family and leave them facing ruinous legal bills. Following this decision, a judge ruled that the Lewises were the legal parents of the twins, effectively ending Allan and Bri's custodial rights. The foster parents mounted a desperate appeal against this ruling, but they ultimately lost their case, which resulted in the court ordering them to hand the children over to the biological parents.

Allan and Bri expressed that the final hours with the twins were agonizing, as they prepared to turn the children over to their biological parents after nearly three years of raising them. They emphasized that they loved the twins unconditionally from the first moment they met them. The couple now faces the reality of an empty home, with one of the twin's training bikes sitting unused and the memories of their time as parents serving as a painful reminder of the bond that was severed by the court's decision.

Ongoing Legal Challenges And Future Implications

The foster parents are now exploring their legal options with their attorney, Bob Flores, who questioned the logic of the court's decision. He raised the central question of how the court determined what was in the best interest of the child, given the deep emotional ties established during the years Allan and Bri spent caring for the twins. MaryBeth Lewis has also spoken out, claiming she was a victim of a corrupt court system and asserting her determination to get the children back.

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For Allan and Bri, the loss extends beyond the twins themselves to the impact on their biological sons, who found it hard to lose their younger siblings. The couple remains heartbroken by the outcome, having provided a stable and loving home for the children until the legal mandate forced their separation. The case highlights the complex intersection of biology, law, and parental bonding in modern surrogacy disputes, leaving all parties affected by the ruling in a state of distress.