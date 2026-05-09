Founder of a Men's Walking Group Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with a Walk

The founder of Men Walking and Talking, Dan Reid, has marked the fifth anniversary of the organisation by hosting a celebratory walk. The organisation aims to provide a space for men to discuss mental health struggles and has experienced rapid growth since its inception.

The founder of a men's walking group has celebrated the fifth anniversary of the organisation by hosting a celebratory walk. Dan Reid from Telford set up Men Walking and Talking in 2021 after being in a 'not a very good place mentally'.

The aim of the groups is to provide a space for men to talk about whatever they want. The fifth anniversary was celebrated with a walk around the Carding Mill Valley in Shropshire, on May 17, and Dan has invited people from all over the country to take part. Dan has experienced overwhelming anxiety and breakdowns at work before starting the group. He found that many men felt like a burden when speaking about their mental health with their families.

The organisation has grown rapidly since its initial meeting, featuring regular walks led by a walk leader. The annual walk will involve five laps around the Shropshire route, symbolising the group's five-year journey. Dan described the idea as a simple one - men meet for a walk, followed by a safe space to open up about their struggles. He also felt a sense of purpose from the organisation.

In another tragic news, Fr Paddy O'Kane, 73, was found dead in the garden of a hospital at Gransha Park in Londonderry on March 28, 2022. Families expressed disappointment in the 'predictable' mental health failures





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Mental Health Men's Walking Group Mens Walking Group Mental Health Support Carding Mill Valley Gransha Park Fr Paddy O'kane Mental Health Failures Carry On And On Ruminated Suppressed Expressed Disappointment

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