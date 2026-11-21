Police arrest four individuals following two separate stabbings in Melbourne's CBD on Saturday, leaving one man dead and another fighting for life.

Victoria Police have arrested four individuals in connection with two separate violent stabbings that occurred in Melbourne's Central Business District on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and one critical injury. The coordinated arrests followed a rapid investigation into the incidents, which drew emergency services to the city center late on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

The La Trobe Street Fatal Stabbing Details

Emergency services were first dispatched to La Trobe Street, near the intersection with Elizabeth Street, at approximately 8.40pm on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of a man discovered with stab wounds in that specific location.

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The victim, identified as a 21-year-old man from Narre Warren, was transported to a local hospital by emergency personnel. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving at the medical facility.

Following the death, police secured the area and detained three teenagers aged 17, 18, and 19. These suspects were arrested nearby the scene of the fatal attack and are now scheduled to be interviewed by the specialized Homicide Squad detectives.

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In addition to the three teenagers, Victoria Police are actively searching for a fourth male individual. This person was observed leaving the area in a vehicle immediately following the stabbing. Detectives are urging anyone who was present in the vicinity, witnessed the altercation, or possesses relevant video footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Evan Liatsas Arrested in Bourke Street Inquiry

On Sunday morning, police expanded their net by arresting Evan Liatsas, a 31-year-old man, in connection with a separate alleged stabbing that took place earlier in the day. Liatsas was taken into custody shortly after 7am near CT Barling Reserve in Reservoir, a location spotted by a member of the public.

The arrest of Liatsas was triggered by police identification of him as a key person of interest regarding an alleged attack on Bourke Street that occurred at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday. The timing of the incident placed it just hours before the fatal stabbing on La Trobe Street.

According to police allegations, Liatsas and the victim, a 24-year-old man, were not known to each other. The alleged assault happened in a high-traffic area, specifically near families who were queuing to view the iconic Christmas windows at Myer and David Jones, two major department stores in the CBD.

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Liatsas remains in police custody as he prepares to be interviewed by detectives. His detention is part of the broader inquiry into the two separate violent events that disrupted the weekend in Melbourne's central commercial hub.

Investigation Scope and Public Safety Alerts

The convergence of these two incidents has prompted a heightened police presence and a comprehensive review of surveillance footage from the affected streets. Authorities are treating the La Trobe Street attack as a homicide investigation given the fatal outcome for the 21-year-old Narre Warren resident.

Simultaneously, the Bourke Street incident is being treated as a serious assault inquiry involving Evan Liatsas. The proximity of the two events in time and space has led to joint investigative efforts to determine if there is any connection between the separate groups involved.

Victoria Police continue to appeal to the public for assistance, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the fourth suspect or details about the interactions between the individuals involved is encouraged to come forward immediately to support law enforcement efforts in resolving these cases.