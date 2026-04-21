Four Arrested Following Violent Protests in Epsom Over Unsubstantiated Rape Claims

Four people were arrested in Epsom after a protest regarding an alleged sexual assault turned violent, with demonstrators targeting police and local hotels based on false rumors about asylum seekers.

Tensions flared in the usually quiet Surrey town of Epsom yesterday evening as a protest, initially sparked by allegations of a serious sexual assault, descended into widespread public disorder . Local police reported that four individuals were taken into custody after demonstrators directed aggression toward law enforcement officers. The situation escalated rapidly as protesters hurled projectiles, including eggs and beer cans, at riot police who had been deployed to maintain order.

Witnesses reported chaotic scenes on residential streets, with one individual even attempting to scale a police vehicle during the height of the confrontation. The unrest stems from an ongoing investigation into a report that a woman in her twenties was assaulted near a church on Ashley Road in the early hours of April 11, following a night out at a local nightclub. Much of the community frustration has been fueled by intense online speculation regarding the identity and background of potential suspects. Specifically, agitators have attempted to link the alleged crime to immigrants and asylum seekers, spreading unsubstantiated claims that local hotels and residential properties were being used to house such groups. Surrey Police have categorically denied these rumors, emphasizing that there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that immigrants or asylum seekers were involved in the incident. In a pointed statement released via social media, officials addressed the targeting of a local Travelodge by angry crowds, labeling the accusations as entirely inaccurate. The force reiterated that their investigations, which have involved extensive CCTV analysis, forensic testing, and canvassing of the neighborhood, have yet to substantiate that the reported rape even took place as described. As the situation continues to evolve, Surrey Police have promised to maintain a robust and visible presence in Epsom to prevent further escalation. Authorities have expressed deep concern regarding the safety of their officers, who were forced to don full riot gear to protect themselves from the barrage of objects thrown by the crowd. Senior officers have issued a stern warning that any criminal behavior, intimidation, or public disorder will be met with immediate and decisive legal action. The department is urging members of the public to rely on official channels for information rather than unsubstantiated rumors circulating on social media platforms. As the investigation into the original report remains ongoing, the town now faces the dual challenge of addressing the original assault allegations while managing the fallout from the social tensions that have threatened the peace and security of the local community





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