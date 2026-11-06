Four Arrested for Brutal Halloween Assault on Disabled Teen in Florida

Volusia Sheriff's Office charges four teens with aggravated battery after a video captures a 30-minute assault on a disabled 19-year-old in Tiger Bay Forest.

Volusia Sheriff's Office in Florida has arrested four men following the release of graphic footage depicting a brutal assault on a disabled teenager during Halloween. The incident, which occurred in Tiger Bay Forest, has triggered felony charges against all four suspects involved in the violent altercation.

Arrests and Formal Charges Filed

Cody Stripling, aged 18, and Sebastian Bowers, aged 19, were taken into custody following the alleged incident at a bonfire site within the forest. Both individuals face multiple charges, including the serious accusation of aggravated battery. Their arrests mark the first wave of detentions related to the disturbing event that unfolded late last month.

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Volusia Sheriff's Office announced the subsequent arrest of Logan Levesque and Casey Knight, both 18 years old, on Wednesday. These two men were apprehended in connection with the alleged assault and also face several serious criminal charges. Sheriff Mike Chitwood stated that all four suspects are looking at felonies that will have lifelong consequences.

Details of the Violent Attack

The assault, which police say lasted between 30 and 40 minutes, left the 19-year-old victim with severe injuries. Officials described the victim as a disabled individual who effectively has only one arm. The Sheriff's Office clarified that the victim is white and noted the extreme vulnerability of the target during the prolonged attack in the wooded area.

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Footage shared by the Volusia Sheriff's Office at the end of October shows several teenagers surrounding the victim, who was seated on the tailgate of a truck. The attackers repeatedly used racial slurs against him. One man struck the victim in the face, after which two others joined the physical assault, throwing him to the ground.

The video captures the assailants beating the victim relentlessly while he lay on the ground. The disabled man appeared covered in blood and was heard repeatedly asking the attackers, What did I do to y all? A woman in the background can be heard pleading with the men to stop the violence, but the assault continued unchecked by the bystander.

Condemnation and Behavioral Evidence

Sheriff Mike Chitwood expressed profound disgust at the nature of the crime, stating that beating an individual with one arm is a heinous act. He told the Daily Mail that the perpetrators acted with malicious intent, believing their actions were cool rather than criminal. The sheriff emphasized that the cruelty displayed by the group was extreme and unacceptable.

As the men celebrated the attack, the person filming the incident pushed his phone into the disabled man's face. The filmer repeatedly told the victim to smile, mocking his suffering. After a period of verbal harassment and physical violence, the attackers were heard spitting on the victim before continuing their assault.

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Legal Consequences and Next Steps

All four men have been charged with aggravated abuse of a disabled person, battery by strangulation, and aggravated battery. These charges reflect the severity of the injuries sustained and the vulnerable status of the victim. The legal system is now set to determine the final penalties for these serious offenses.

During the arrest process, Sebastian Bowers was heard asking a police officer whether he and Cody Stripling would be jailed together. The officer informed him that they may be separated in custody. This detail highlights the immediate procedural steps taken by law enforcement to manage the suspects pending trial.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood warned that the charges will follow the suspects for the rest of their lives. The case serves as a stark reminder of the severe penalties associated with violent crimes against vulnerable individuals. The Volusia Sheriff's Office continues to handle the legal proceedings with the gravity the incident demands.