Four Arrested in Murder of 15-Year-Old Austin Payne in Albany

Albany Police arrested four suspects, including three teenagers, for the murder of Austin Payne, a 15-year-old found shot dead in an abandoned building following a robbery dispute.

Albany Police arrested four suspects, including three teenagers, for the murder of Austin Payne, a 15-year-old found shot dead in an abandoned building. The suspects, identified as Jansquincey Donaldson, Omari Marion, Adarious Wallace, and Detravion Parker, face murder charges related to the November 1 discovery of the victim's body.

Discovery of the Body by Mother

Austin Payne was discovered in an abandoned apartment in Albany, Georgia, on Sunday, November 1, by his mother, Kimberly Payne. She had tracked his phone when he failed to come home the previous night. Kimberly found her son after he called her around 8pm on October 31 claiming he had been shot and needed help, though she initially thought he was joking due to past remarks. Officers responded to the scene the next morning and found Payne's body on the floor of the abandoned unit.

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CCTV Footage and Armed Robbery Context

Security footage shows six people walking toward the building where Austin Payne was found at around 7:35pm on October 31. A person was then captured on CCTV jumping from a window at the apartment around 20 minutes later. Witnesses told police that Austin Payne and a group he was walking with were approached by armed individuals who demanded their belongings before shots were fired. Police believe the attack may have been motivated by a recent social media post showing a handgun.

Details of the Arrested Suspects

An investigation into the attack led to the arrests of four individuals. Jansquincey Donaldson, 15, Omari Marion, 15, and Adarious Wallace, 16, are teenagers, while Detravion Parker is 22 years old. All four suspects were taken into custody and are being held at the Dougherty County Jail. The Albany Police Department confirmed the arrests following the review of evidence and witness statements.

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Family Mourning and Memorial Efforts

Savannah Rogers created a GoFundMe page to support Austin Payne's family, noting he was about to turn 16 on November 12. His sister, Aubree, 17, expressed her grief on Facebook, promising justice for her brother. According to his obituary, Austin Payne enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing, hunting, and riding four-wheelers. The family is seeking support during this difficult time as they process the heartbreaking loss of their son and brother.

Police Investigation and Next Steps

The Albany Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities are working with witnesses to build a comprehensive case against the arrested suspects. The daily mail reached out to the Albany Police Department for comment regarding the ongoing legal proceedings and any additional details available for the public.