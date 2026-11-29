Isaiah Cordova and three victims died after a violent altercation outside a Cortez McDonald's. Police confirm Cordova was found dead while victims were identified as Haselroth, Martinez, and Townsend.

Law enforcement authorities in southwestern Colorado confirmed a fatal incident that claimed the lives of four individuals following a violent confrontation near a fast-food establishment. The incident occurred outside a McDonald's restaurant in Cortez, located within Montezuma County. Police reported that the violence erupted shortly after 1.00am on Sunday, resulting in multiple casualties and a subsequent manhunt for the primary suspect.

Victims Identified And Scene Details

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered three unconscious victims lying near the restaurant. The Cortez Police Department subsequently identified these individuals as John Haselroth, age 18, Esperanza Martinez, age 20, and Dakota Townsend, age 18. All three victims were deceased at the time of confirmation. A fourth individual, identified as Isaiah Cordova, age 24, was also present and is alleged to have initiated the shooting.

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Suspect Death And Self-Defense Claims

Following the discovery of the victims, law enforcement agencies launched an immediate and coordinated search for the suspect. Isaiah Cordova was eventually located and found dead in a remote area of Montezuma County. Detective Lt. Angelo Martinez of the Cortez Police Department stated that evidence suggests Cordova sustained multiple cuts and stab wounds during the altercation. One victim allegedly attempted to defend themselves using a knife, inflicting injuries on Cordova. Some wounds on Cordova appeared to be self-inflicted, though authorities noted this requires further forensic confirmation.

Injured Survivor Released From Hospital

Police confirmed that another individual was present during the incident but did not suffer fatal injuries. This unnamed survivor was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Officers reported that the individual received necessary care and was subsequently released from the hospital. The nature of this person's involvement in the brawl remains part of the ongoing investigation, but they did not require prolonged hospitalization.

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No Gang Links Suspected In Brawl

The Cortez Police Department explicitly stated that they do not believe the clash was related to gang violence or organized crime activities. Investigators have not yet established a connection between Isaiah Cordova and the three victims. The motive for the altercation remains unclear, and police refused to release further details to protect the integrity of the active case. Authorities emphasized that the event was not driven by criminal syndicates or turf wars.

Community Response And Investigation Status

The Cortez Police Department issued a statement asking for community patience and understanding as investigators continue their work. Detective Lt. Angelo Martinez expressed the department's deepest condolences to the families and friends of John Haselroth, Esperanza Martinez, Dakota Townsend, and Isaiah Cordova. The investigation remains open, and officials encourage anyone with relevant information to contact the department directly or submit anonymous tips via the CrimeWatch mobile app or the official CortezPD.org website.