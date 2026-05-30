Four Gold‑Seekers Rescued After Two Weeks Trapped in Laos Flooded Cave

Rescuers in Laos' remote central Xaysomboun province saved four men who had been stranded in a flooded cave for nearly fourteen days, while a continuing operation searches for two missing companions.

Rescu.

Rescu





Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Laos Cave Rescue Flooding Xaysomboun Province Gold Hunters

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