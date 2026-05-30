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Four Gold‑Seekers Rescued After Two Weeks Trapped in Laos Flooded Cave

World News

Four Gold‑Seekers Rescued After Two Weeks Trapped in Laos Flooded Cave
LaosCave RescueFlooding
📆5/30/2026 10:07 AM
📰Metro Newspaper UK
1 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 21% · Publisher: 63%

Rescuers in Laos' remote central Xaysomboun province saved four men who had been stranded in a flooded cave for nearly fourteen days, while a continuing operation searches for two missing companions.

Rescu.

Rescu

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Metro Newspaper UK /  🏆 61. in UK

Laos Cave Rescue Flooding Xaysomboun Province Gold Hunters

 

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