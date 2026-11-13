Four Men Charged With Sexual Offenses Against Teenagers in Swindon

Wiltshire Police confirm Zak Hanman, William Smith, Lewis Wheeler, and Mason Tomkins face multiple serious charges related to offenses against three girls under 16 in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police have formally charged four men with a series of serious sexual offenses involving three teenage girls in Swindon. The defendants are set to appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court on December 8 and 9 to face the allegations. The charges stem from an investigation launched last May following reports of rapes against victims under the age of 16.

Details of Charges Against Zak Hanman

Zak Hanman faces the most extensive list of accusations among the group. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of general sexual assault. Additional charges include arranging a child sex offense, false imprisonment, and committing an offense with intent to commit a sexual offense.

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Specifically, Hanman is accused of supplying class B drugs to a victim to facilitate a sexual offense. He also faces a charge related to sending photographs or films of genitals. These multiple counts reflect the complexity of the alleged criminal behavior attributed to him.

William Smith Faces Multiple Rape Counts

William Smith, aged 22, is charged with three counts of rape. Prosecutors have also alleged that he administered a substance with the intent to overpower a victim to allow for sexual activity. This charge highlights the alleged use of pharmacological means to incapacitate the victims.

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Smith also faces charges for arranging a child sex offense and committing an offense with intent to commit a sexual offense through the supply of class B drugs. Furthermore, he is accused of possessing two types of class B drugs: ketamine and cannabis. These charges suggest a pattern of drug facilitation in the alleged crimes.

Lewis Wheeler and Mason Tomkins Accusations

Lewis Wheeler, aged 26, has been charged with two counts of rape. Similar to Smith, he is also accused of committing an offense with intent to commit a sexual offense relating to the supply of class B drugs to a victim. The repetition of drug-related charges across defendants indicates a common method in the alleged incidents.

Mason Tomkins, aged 20, faces charges of sexual assault and sexual activity with a child. His charges, while fewer in number than some of his co-defendants, remain extremely serious. All four men are residents of Swindon and are in their twenties.

Police Statement and Community Response

Detective Constable James Pugh of Swindon CID described the charges as a significant development in the investigation into the incident on Ratcoombe Road. He acknowledged the concern the case caused within the local community at the time. Pugh assured the public that the police take such incidents with the highest level of seriousness.

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The Detective Constable confirmed that the alleged victims are receiving support from specially trained officers. This support is crucial given the age of the victims and the nature of the alleged crimes. Pugh emphasized the importance of allowing the judicial process to proceed without external interference.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The four men will appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court on separate dates in December. Zak Hanman, William Smith, Lewis Wheeler, and Mason Tomkins must answer to the court for these allegations. The specific hearing dates are set for December 8 and 9.

Detective Constable Pugh encouraged the public not to speculate on the case details. He stated that speculation could undermine the criminal justice process. The investigation into the wider context of the events began last May and has since expanded.

The initial inquiry started with reports of rapes involving the three girls. The scope of the police inquiry was then widened to include further alleged incidents from the two months preceding the main event. This expansion suggests a broader timeline of criminal activity under investigation. The court will determine the validity of these charges in upcoming proceedings.