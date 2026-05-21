Four men charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine in West Yorkshire crackdown

Four men have been charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine in a crackdown on county lines drug dealing across West Yorkshire. The men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested in a series of operations carried out by West Yorkshire Police's dedicated county lines taskforce, Operation Phoenix.

Four men have been charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine following a two-month crackdown on county lines drug dealing across West Yorkshire . Officers from West Yorkshire Police's dedicated county lines taskforce, Operation Phoenix, carried out a series of arrest operations and search warrants targeting drug lines in Wakefield, Dewsbury, Leeds, Bradford and Doncaster during April and May.

Bradley Mills-Kaye, 22, of Victoria Road, Askern, Doncaster, faces the most serious charges - being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as offering to supply the same drugs in the Doncaster area. He was arrested on April 2 following a warrant at an address in Askern and was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on April 4.

On April 16, officers executed warrants at two addresses in Dewsbury with support from the Kirklees District Precision Team, arresting two men. Hamza Khan, 22, of Victoria Street, Dewsbury, and Mohammed Bilal, 19, of North Road, Dewsbury, were both charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. Bilal was additionally charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. Both were remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 17.

Kieran Johnson, 19, of Newton Lane, Wakefield, was arrested on April 30 following a warrant in the Outwood area of Wakefield. He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 1. Craig Raynor, 20, of Latchmere View, Leeds, was arrested on May 7 following a warrant linked to a drugs line operating in east Leeds.

He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of cannabis. He was remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on May 8. Operation Phoenix is part of West Yorkshire Police's Programme Precision initiative, which targets serious and organised crime. County lines gangs are known to exploit children and vulnerable adults to move and store drugs and money, often using coercion, intimidation and violence.

Detective Inspector Helen Chapman, who heads the Operation Phoenix team, said: We remain absolutely committed to doing everything we can to target offenders involved in county lines drug dealing and we hope these recent proactive operations will provide some reassurance to our communities. Get all the latest and breaking news in Yorkshire by signing up to our newsletter here





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West Yorkshire Heroin Crack Cocaine County Lines Drug Dealing

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