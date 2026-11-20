Four men were found guilty of raping and assaulting Joanne Young in Swindon, Wiltshire, alongside her ex-husband Philip Young, marking a significant verdict in the high-profile abuse case.

Four men were convicted of sexual offenses against Joanne Young in Swindon, Wiltshire, following a trial at Winchester Crown Court. The verdicts conclude a legal process involving allegations that spanned from 2016 to 2023. The convicted individuals are Richard Wilkins, Norman Macksoni, Mohammed Hassan, and Connor Sanderson-Doyle. They were found guilty of crimes ranging from sexual touching to rape alongside Joanne Young's ex-husband, Philip Young.

Court Verdicts and Convicted Defendants

Winchester Crown Court delivered guilty verdicts against the four men on Thursday. The defendants were Richard Wilkins, aged 62, Norman Macksoni, aged 48, Mohammed Hassan, aged 38, and Connor Sanderson-Doyle, aged 32. Philip Young, aged 51, had previously admitted to more than 50 sex offenses against his wife. The jury found that the acts occurred on separate occasions between the years 2016 and 2023. All four newly convicted men were denied bail following the announcement of the guilty verdicts.

Also read Joanne Young Calls for Consent Law Change After Rapist Husband and Accomplices Convicted

Allegations of Non-Consensual Abuse

The court heard that Joanne Young was assaulted in her own bed while heavily drugged. Philip Young allegedly recruited the men from the internet to participate in the abuse. He recorded sick videos of the attacks as they occurred. The men accepted that Joanne Young did not consent to the encounters. However, they claimed they were deceived by Philip Young into believing she had consented. A fifth man, Dean Hamilton, aged 47, of Butleigh, Somerset, had previously pleaded guilty to raping, sexually assaulting, and sexually touching Joanne Young. Another suspect remains unidentified despite police appeals regarding alleged offenses in 2022.

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Family Impact and Public Statement

Alex Young, the 21-year-old daughter of Joanne and Philip Young, spoke about the trauma endured by the family. She stated that the ordeal cost her mother the life she knew. Alex Young posted on LinkedIn that she watched her family come together over the last two and a half years. She described the struggle with mental health but expressed pride in her mother's strength. Joanne Young appeared beside her daughter at the court. She described the guilty verdicts as a relief and what they had hoped for. The abuse she suffered is heavily paralleled to the Gisèle Pelicot trial in France.

Legal Changes and Future Implications

Joanne Young urged the Government to prioritize changes to the law of consent. She called for an update to the Sexual Offences Act 2003 to properly protect women. Alex Young argued that allowing a partner to consent on behalf of another person is unacceptable. She highlighted that this situation raises serious questions about third-party consent in court law. Joanne Young believes the verdict sends a message that abused women can be believed. She hopes the outcome encourages other victims to have faith in the criminal justice system. The case highlights the devastating betrayal suffered by a victim who trusted her husband most.