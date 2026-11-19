Four men have been convicted at Winchester Crown Court of sexual offences against Joanne Young, who was drugged and advertised for sex by her husband Philip Young over 13 years in Swindon. It is the first UK case of organised drug-facilitated sexual abuse arranged by a husband.

Four men have been found guilty of sexual offences against a woman who was drugged and advertised for sex by her husband at their home in Swindon, Wiltshire, over a 13-year period.

The convictions at Winchester Crown Court mark the first time in the UK that a jury has convicted a case of organised drug-facilitated sexual abuse arranged by a husband. Norman Macksoni, 48, of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, was found guilty of one count of rape. Richard Wilkins, 62, of Toothill, Swindon, was convicted of one count of rape and one count of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, of Swindon, was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

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Mohammed Hassan, 38, of Swindon, was convicted of one count of sexual touching. A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, of Street, Somerset, admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape at an earlier hearing in February. Philip Young, 50, who served as a Conservative Swindon borough councillor between 2007 and 2010, had previously pleaded guilty to drugging and raping his wife Joanne Young over 13 years.

Young Admitted Extensive Charges

Young pleaded guilty to 56 charges including 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 counts of rape, 11 counts of administering a substance with intent, seven counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault and one count of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife. The other charges are three charges of making indecent images of children, one of possessing prohibited images of children in July 2024 and four counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image between January 2019 and January 2024.

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During the 13-year period, Young invited men on websites and apps such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers using the username London Monkey to have sex with his wife without her knowledge. Police discovered that Young, whose most recent address was in Enfield, north London, had taken 480 intimate images and videos of his wife on 200 occasions and posted images online on at least 500 occasions, with the vast majority taken at the family home.

The men who sexually abused Mrs Young claimed they were duped by her husband when they answered his online adverts for men to have sex with his wife. The prosecution stated that the four men, who were all strangers to each other, failed to seek consent from Mrs Young before they engaged in sexual activity with her while she was blindfolded and tied up in the bed of her home in Swindon.

Connor Sanderson-Doyle was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching in June 2016. The trial heard that as Sanderson-Doyle, who was wearing a balaclava, was touching Mrs Young, she started asking for it to stop, saying No, let me go.

Defendant Claims Believed Consent

Giving evidence, the 32-year-old said he had believed Mrs Young was consenting because she just seemed relaxed, I could not see her eye or nothing like that, she was moving, she just seemed on the bed, bound, she seemed compos, she did not seem distressed at all. But he said he stopped when he started to get a vibe she was not enjoying it or was not comfortable, and got dressed and left.

Sanderson-Doyle, who is now married and cares for his wife who has cystic fibrosis, said he had been just a young guy trying out new things, regretted his involvement and added: I could not imagine in my wildest dreams that someone would do something so horrible to their wife. He said: Mr Young was using pawns in his sick little game, he was doing it to his wife for 14 years, he did it to me.

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If I did not care how Mrs Young was feeling I would not have stopped, I would not have apologised when I accidentally hurt her. He said he had trained in quality assurance but had lost his career working on MoD nuclear defence projects after his security clearance was removed. Richard Wilkins was found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration in July 2016.

The 62-year-old, who has worked as a taxi driver and a lorry driver, told the court that he believed Young’s lies that his wife would be pretending to be asleep as part of a role-playing scenario and believed she had been consenting because she stopped snoring and was making sounds of moaning or groaning of enjoyment. Wilkins added that he did not know she was not consenting and said: I did not and if I did or had any inkling of it I would have contacted police myself.

Macksoni Also Found Guilty

I believed she was consenting. Norman Macksoni was on trial for one count of rape in February 2017. He answered an advert from Young on Fab Swingers under his username Dark Stranger, to have sex with his blindfolded wife. The 48-year-old said he had no reason not to believe Mrs Young was consenting when she was blindfolded in her bed and said she was participating and had a conversation with Young.

The court heard that the father-of-one had performed in a relatively successful band but after being convicted for possessing cocaine with intent to supply he trained in waste management before he gained a new job and relocated to Bedfordshire. Mohammed Hassan was the only defendant who was not shown in a video filmed by Young of the incident with his wife. The 38-year-old did not give evidence during the trial but denied sexually touching Mrs Young.

Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity, beamed at police as she left court wiping her eyes. Judge Mr Justice Saini said Joanne Young had shown amazing bravery through these proceedings. Police officers could also be seen sobbing as they left the court.

James Foster, specialist Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor, said: This is the first time in the UK that a jury have convicted or been asked to consider a case of organised drug-facilitated sexual abuse, which has been organised by the husband.