Four Men Released Without Charge in Counter Terrorism Investigation

Four men arrested as part of a counter terrorism investigation in the North East of England have been released without charge.

A man from Leeds who was apprehended as part of an ongoing investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East has been released without facing any charges, along with three other men. The four individuals, hailing from Leeds, Huddersfield, Derby, and London, were detained on September 5th on suspicion of being involved in the planning, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, as reported by Yorkshire Live.

Police stated that this pre-planned operation, driven by intelligence, involved searches conducted at properties located in Leeds, Huddersfield, Derby, West Bromwich, and Hounslow. The 49-year-old man from London was released without charges on Friday, September 12th. The remaining men, a 33-year-old from Leeds, a 31-year-old from Huddersfield, and a 34-year-old from Derby, were released on Tuesday afternoon this week. In the UK, individuals arrested under the Terrorism Act can be held for a maximum period of 14 days. While the police have maintained that their investigation remains ongoing, they have not disclosed any details regarding the nature of the investigation. Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, who heads Counter Terrorism Policing North East, stated: 'Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge these men with any offences. Please be reassured that there is also no evidence to suggest a threat to the UK in connection with our ongoing investigation. 'Public safety remains our priority at all times, and we will continue to work with our partners and policing colleagues to act on any information which could indicate terrorist related activity.





