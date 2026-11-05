Four Men Stand Trial for Assault on Joanne Young in Drugging Case

Richard Wilkins, Norman Macksoni, Mohammed Hassan, and Connor Sanderson-Doyle face charges for assaulting Joanne Young. Her ex-husband Philip Young pleaded guilty to 56 counts.

Four men are currently standing trial at Winchester Crown Court, accused of sexually assaulting Joanne Young over a seven-year period. The defendants are Richard Wilkins, a 62-year-old taxi driver; Norman Macksoni, a 48-year-old singer and businessman; Mohammed Hassan, a 38-year-old Amazon worker; and Connor Sanderson-Doyle, a 32-year2-old Ministry of Defence employee.

Courtroom Sketches Reveal Defendants

While Joanne Young waived her right to anonymity two years ago, the accused defendants have generally obscured their faces outside the court. Consequently, only Connor Sanderson-Doyle has been photographed in public during the proceedings. Courtroom artists have drawn the other three men as they stand in the dock, but these sketches remain the primary visual record for Wilkins, Macksoni, and Hassan.

Also read Philip Young 'told rape accused his wife would pretend to sleep'

Prosecutor Sarah Jones KC described a disturbing pattern where Joanne Young was repeatedly drugged by her own husband to facilitate the assaults. The prosecution alleges that the men were recruited online and arrived at her Swindon home between 2016 and 2023. Joanne Young was shackled and blindfolded during these incidents, which the prosecutor stated occurred on separate occasions.

Philip Young Admits to Fifty-Six Charges

Philip Young, Joanne Young's former husband and a 50-year-old sales consultant and ex-Conservative councillor, has pleaded guilty to 56 charges. These convictions include voyeurism, rape, administering a substance with intent, assault by penetration, and sexual assault. The investigation began in 2023 when police discovered he had uploaded extreme pornographic images to the internet.

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Searches of Philip Young's devices revealed nearly 500 images of Joanne Young in a state of undress. Sarah Jones KC told the court that Philip Young placed 20 advertisements on Craigslist alone, inviting strangers to have sex with his wife. One specific advert described fantasies involving his wife being tied to the bed while he watched.

Prosecution Details Online Recruitment

Sarah Jones KC stated that Philip Young presented the abuse as a mutual kink, despite Joanne Young being emphatically monogamous and describing herself as vanilla. The prosecutor noted that Joanne Young had clearly told her husband she would never want to sleep with anyone else. Philip Young allegedly tested her boundaries with jokes about watching, but she never consented to outside partners.

The court heard that Philip Young uploaded photos to advertise his offer, showing his wife inanimate and tied to the bed. Joanne Young complied with blindfolding and restraining her husband's wishes but never agreed to sleep with other men. The prosecution argued that the nightcaps shared by the couple were used to plunge her into a state of unawareness.

A Fifth Man Has Already Pleaded Guilty

Dean Hamilton, 47, is the fifth man involved in the case and has already admitted to offences against Joanne Young. He is not part of the current trial but his admission corroborates the pattern of behavior described by the prosecution. The jury was reminded that Philip Young's guilty plea does not indicate guilt for the four defendants on trial.

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Richard Wilkins, Norman Macksoni, Mohammed Hassan, and Connor Sanderson-Doyle deny all charges against them. The allegations range from sexual touching to rape, with the incidents spanning from 2016 to 2023. The four men are alleged to have answered Philip Young's online solicitations and traveled to Swindon to commit the assaults.

Victim Waived Anonymity Early in Case

Joanne Young, 49, made the decision to waive her anonymity when news of the investigation into her husband first became public. This allowed her photograph to enter the public domain, distinguishing her case from typical victim anonymity protections. Her choice has remained central to the public narrative surrounding the trial at Winchester Crown Court.

The prosecutor emphasized that Joanne Young had no information supporting the idea that the abuse was a shared fantasy. Instead, she was drugged to ensure she would be unaware or unable to remember the ordeals. Philip Young became fixated on fulfilling his desire to watch others have sex with the mother of his children.

The trial continues as the jury considers the evidence against the four men. Each defendant faces a range of sexual offences linked to the systematic drugging and exploitation of Joanne Young by her husband and the men he recruited. The court is currently reviewing the testimonies and digital evidence presented by the prosecution.