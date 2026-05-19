Four more Italian divers' bodies recovered, operation in third phase for final pair's recovery

The bodies of two Italian divers have been recovered from a cave in the Maldives, bringing the total death toll to five. The grim discovery on Thursday marked the worst single diving accident ever recorded in the history of the country, shocking the nation.

The bodies of two more Italian divers, including a mother and her daughter who had just joined the diving industry, have been recovered from a cave in the Maldives , adding to the toll of tragic deaths.

The grim discovery on Thursday marked the worst single diving accident ever recorded in the history of the country. The instructor of the group, Gianluca Benedetti, was found on the same day. The divers' bodies were located by a team of elite Finnish divers; with the exception of Benedetti who was recovered from a different location, the bodies of four others were found in the third and final chamber of the cave.

This follows the tragic death of another experienced diver, Mohamed Mahudhee, on Saturday as he attempted to recover the bodies. The operation is now moving to a crucial phase, as the remaining two bodies are to be retrieved on Wednesday. Divers Alert Network, a non-profit organization, is leading the recovery mission and will be using closed-circuit rebreathers to extend the dive duration. Australia and Britain have provided assistance with equipment like underwater scooters and rebreathers, respectively





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