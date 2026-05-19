Four Royal Marines Handed Eight Months' Service Detention for Assaults

Four Royal Marines have been punished with military detention after pleading guilty to assaulting a recruit named Anton Mills during an altercation at a bar in July 2021. The assault resulted in Mills's left cheekbone being fractured in three places.

Four Royal Marines were sentenced to military detention for fracturing a colleague's cheekbone due to their involvement in an altercation at a bar. Bradley-Moor, Joash, Johnson, and O'Callaghan pleaded guilty to assault and faced a military court trial.

The court heard how the Marines, part of the 377 Troop, saw Mills pestering a woman and initiated an altercation. Mills was repeatedly punched, kicked, and stomped by the Marines, leading to a fracture in his cheekbone. They were handed eight months' service detention for each count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm





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Royal Marines Military Detention Assault Bar Altercation Military Court Troops 377 And 382

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