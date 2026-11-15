Four Seeds Eliminated from Grand Slam of Darts as Rob Cross Thrashes Clayton

Jonny Clayton, Ross Smith, Josh Rock, and Luke Woodhouse exit the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton. Rob Cross dominates while Beau Greaves falls short in Group of Death.

Four seeded players have been eliminated from the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton following a dramatic day of matches on Sunday. Former world champion Rob Cross delivered a ruthless performance to dismiss fifth seed Jonny Clayton 5-1, while sixth seed Ross Smith, eighth seed Josh Rock, and World No 17 Luke Woodhouse also saw their tournaments end prematurely.

Beau Greaves, the prominent women's star of the tournament, suffered another heartbreaking exit despite securing a 5-3 victory over Niels Zonneveld. Her results mean she cannot progress from what has been widely referred to as the 'Group of Death,' leaving Luke Littler as the heavy favorite to reach the last 16.

Also read Stephen Bunting urges PDC to immediately change 'cut-throat' Grand Slam of Darts rule

Rob Cross Dominates Jonny Clayton in Ten Minutes

Rob Cross delivered a scintillating display against Jonny Clayton, thrashing his opponent 5-1 in barely ten minutes. Cross posted an impressive 114 average and a finishing stat of 83 per cent, reeling off five consecutive legs after Clayton won the opening leg. The former world champion included two massive ton-plus finishes, scoring 138 and 137, in a performance that will boost his confidence ahead of his group decider against Anton Ostlund on Monday.

Clayton's defeat was brutal and swift; after winning the first leg, he did not attempt another double throughout the match. The result sends shockwaves through the tournament as one of the top seeds is sent crashing out before the knockout stages even begin. Cross's dominant form suggests he is peaking at the right time for the remainder of the event.

Advertisement

Rock, Smith, and Woodhouse Exit in Controversial Fashion

Josh Rock's campaign ended in a 5-3 defeat to Kevin Doets, a result that seemed destined when Rock needed to limit his losses to just two legs to survive. Doets averaged 100 and threw five 180s, storming to victory and setting up a Monday night showdown with Tommy Morris. Rock, a Premier League star, had known he could not afford to lose three legs but ultimately fell short of the required margin.

Ross Smith, the sixth seed, also exited after a narrow 5-4 loss to Gabriel Clemens in the evening session. Although Smith won the match, he had already lost his opening game to Rusty-Jake Rodriguez on Saturday, meaning the defeat to Clemens eliminated him from contention. Smith conceded too many legs in the decisive match, highlighting the fine margins that define this year's Grand Slam of Darts.

Luke Woodhouse suffered one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, losing 5-1 to Krzysztof Ratajski. The World No 17 lost five legs in a row, marking his second defeat in two games. Ratajski will now face Tom Sykes on Tuesday night in a crucial match to decide who advances to the next round, leaving Woodhouse's tournament over abruptly.

Beau Greaves and Lisa Ashton Fail to Progress

Beau Greaves recovered from 3-1 down to beat Niels Zonneveld 5-3, but the scoreline was insufficient to keep her in the competition. Her 5-2 defeat to Luke Littler on Saturday night, combined with this result, ensures she cannot progress from the 'Group of Death.' Despite dominating the second half of her match against Zonneveld, the cumulative results leave her eliminated from this year's Grand Slam of Darts.

Advertisement

Lisa Ashton also failed to secure her first win in the Grand Slam of Darts, falling to a 5-2 loss against Alan Soutar. Ashton will need to wait another year for her first victory in the tournament. The result means that whoever wins Monday's clash between Soutar and Jermaine Wattimena will progress to the next stage, keeping Ashton's hopes of advancement firmly out of reach.

Other Eliminations Set Up Monday Night Deciders

Joe Hunt was eliminated in a thrilling 5-4 defeat to Sebastian Bialecki despite averaging more than 94 and throwing a dozen 140s. Hunt dropped a dart while juggling, a moment that left commentator Wayne Mardle in hysterics, but his struggle continued as Bialecki edged a last-leg decider. Hunt's exit sets up a Monday night match between Bialecki and Gerwyn Price to decide who reaches the knockout stage.

Andrew Gilding eliminated Charlie Manby with a 5-4 victory, despite averaging just 81. Manby missed his first 12 darts at double before recovering to lead 3-2, but Gilding won three of the final four legs, securing the win with a classy 124 checkout on the bullseye. Gilding will face Ryan Searle on Monday to decide progression. Meanwhile, Cameron Menzies fought back from 3-1 down to beat Raymond Smith 5-4, eliminating Smith with a spectacular 162 finish. Menzies will meet Stephen Bunting in Monday's group decider.

In Group I, Paolo Nebrida caused a surprise by beating Joe Cullen 5-2, keeping his qualification hopes alive. The match featured poor-quality finishing with 30 missed doubles between the players. Luke Humphilies is now the heavy favorite to progress from Group I, but all three players can still technically qualify. Niko Springer cruised to a 5-1 win over Adam Sevada, managing two 'Robin Hoods' during the match, further illustrating the unpredictable nature of the tournament.