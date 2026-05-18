Four teenage boys arrested in connection with stabbing of 30-year-old woman in Huddersfield

Four teenage boys have been arrested after a woman was left fighting for her life following a stabbing that saw the suspects flee on an e-bike. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the woman, aged 30, was left with serious neck and head injuries following the assault in Huddersfield last Monday. Three other boys, aged 18, 17 and 16, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting the offender.

Four teenage boys have been arrested after a woman was left fighting for her life following a stabbing that saw the suspects flee on an e-bike.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the woman, aged 30, was left with serious neck and head injuries following the assault in Huddersfield last Monday. Three other boys, aged 18, 17 and 16, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting the offender. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the victim remains in hospital 'in critical condition'.

The force has since appealed for anyone with information about the attack, which occurred at 10.30pm, to come forward. A spokesperson for the force confirmed 'multiple' arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing. They said: 'Police investigating a serious attack on a woman in Huddersfield have made multiple arrests as enquiries continue. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while three others have been arrested on suspicion of assisting the offender.

Four teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 30-year-old woman in Huddersfield on Monda





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Huddersfield Stabbing Assault Attempted Murder Assisting The Offender E-Bike West Yorkshire Police Kirklees CID Topaz Close Huddersfield Surron Birky And Edgerton

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