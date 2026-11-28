A Mitsubishi Outlander struck a power substation in Murphys Creek, killing four 18 and 19 year old teens. A fifth victim fights for life as police investigate the tragic incident on Sunday.

Four teenagers have lost their lives and a fifth is fighting for survival following a devastating vehicle collision in Queensland. The crash occurred shortly after 4am on Sunday at a power substation in Lockyer Valley. Emergency services responded to the scene on Murphys Creek Road near Postmans Ridge. A Mitsubishi Outlander SUV left the roadway and struck a concrete power pole inside the facility. The incident has devastated the local community and triggered a major police investigation.

Details of the Fatal Mitsubishi Crash

The Mitsubishi Outlander SUV was traveling northbound when it veered off the road on a bend. The vehicle crashed through a chain link fence and struck a concrete power pole within the energy substation. Five teenagers aged between 18 and 19 were in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The group consisted of two females and three males from Murphys Creek and Toowoomba. The male driver, who was 19 years old, died at the scene along with three other passengers aged 18. A female passenger aged 18 was transported to Toowoomba Hospital with potentially life threatening injuries to her arm and leg.

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Police Investigation and Community Response

Queensland Police have deployed the Forensic Crash Unit to investigate the circumstances of the accident. The unit is examining how the vehicle left the road and struck the substation infrastructure. Authorities are appealing to anyone who may have seen the Mitsubishi prior to the incident to contact police. Witnesses can report information online, by phone, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Darling Downs District Duty Officer Matt Stevens described the event as a horrible and tragic incident for the families involved. He expressed deep sympathy for the families and everyone who knew the young people who lost their lives. Police confirmed that four teenagers died in the crash while a fifth remains in critical condition.

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Impact on Murphys Creek and Toowoomba Residents

The loss of four young lives from Murphys Creek and Toowoomba has created a profound sense of grief in the region. The victims were identified as three males and one female, all aged between 18 and 19. The surviving passenger faces serious medical challenges after being treated at Toowoomba Hospital. Local authorities and emergency responders are providing support to the affected families. The crash has drawn widespread attention due to the young age of the victims and the violent nature of the impact. The Forensic Crash Unit continues to gather evidence to determine the precise cause of the collision. Community members are mourning the tragic loss of these four teens in Lockyer Valley.