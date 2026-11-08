Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After Range Rover Crash in Bathgate

A four-year-old boy has died following a serious crash involving a Black Range Rover in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Sunday afternoon. A man was also injured.

A four-year-old boy has died following a serious traffic collision involving a Black Range Rover in Bathgate, West Lothian. The tragic incident occurred on Drumcross Road, resulting in the death of the young child and injuries to the driver.

Key Facts of the Sunday Afternoon Crash

The fatal crash took place at approximately 4:30 pm on Sunday. Emergency services, including officers from Police Scotland, responded rapidly to the scene on Drumcross Road. They discovered the four-year-old boy suffering from severe injuries inside the vehicle. Paramedics and medical staff from St John's Hospital immediately transported the child to the hospital for emergency treatment. Tragically, despite the best efforts of the medical team, the boy passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Also read Boy, 4, dies after Range Rover crashes on country road

Driver Transported to Edinburgh Hospital

A 28-year-old man, identified as the driver of the Black Range Rover, was also injured in the collision. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for medical care. At this time, no official update has been provided regarding the specific condition or prognosis of the driver. The severity of the injuries sustained by both the child and the adult underscores the critical nature of the accident that unfolded in West Lothian.

Advertisement

Police Investigation and Witness Appeals

Sergeant Dave Waddell of Police Scotland has led the initial response and public communication regarding the tragedy. He stated that their thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased boy during this extremely difficult time. The family has been formally informed of the circumstances surrounding the death. Sergeant Waddell emphasized that enquiries are ongoing and has appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Police Scotland if they have not already done so.

Road Closures and Dash Cam Requests

A section of Drumcross Road was closed to traffic in the evening to allow police officers to conduct a thorough crash investigation. Authorities are urging the public to assist with the inquiry by sharing any information that may help establish the cause of the accident. Sergeant Waddell specifically asked drivers who were in the area around the time of the incident to review their dash-cam footage. Any visual evidence captured by private vehicles could be crucial in assisting the police investigation into this fatal collision.