Four Zebra Crossings on Scotland Road Spark Gridlock and Business Outcry in Nelson

Nelson residents and shop owners condemn a council‑led installation of four zebra crossings and a new cycle lane on Scotland Road, saying the layout creates daily traffic jams, hurts local trade and may need redesign despite its safety intentions.

Nelson town centre has been turned into a bottleneck after the council installed four zebra crossings along a short 90‑yard stretch of Scotland Road, a move intended to boost pedestrian safety but which many drivers say has created chaos.

The crossings, placed side by side and joined by a newly carved cycle lane, were part of the Accessible Nelson scheme, a component of the £55 million Safer, Greener and Healthier Streets programme funded by the government's Levelling Up Fund and Lancashire County Council. Local business owners, commuters and pedestrians quickly voiced their frustration, arguing that the clustering of crossings so close together is excessive and is choking the main arterial route that links the town to the motorway.

Ikram Sharif, co‑owner of Super Auto Saver, described the situation as a daily gridlock that deters shoppers, noting that an HGV turning right at the nearby roundabout can be blocked for minutes while a pedestrian attempts to cross, bringing both lanes to a standstill.

"The council just does not have a clue," Sharif complained, adding that the removal of parking spaces and the narrowing of the carriageway to accommodate a cycle path have only compounded the problem. Other residents echoed Sharif's concerns. Seventy‑eight‑year‑old Philip Knowles called the investment "a waste of money" and suggested the funds would have been better spent on initiatives that attract shoppers rather than repel them.

He criticised the cycle paths as underused, pointing out that cyclists are a rare sight on the road. Meanwhile, 25‑year‑old pedestrian Josh Samuels warned that the abundance of crossings forces pedestrians to take their own safety into their hands, as drivers often speed past and ignore the signals, even at the roundabout. Samuels argued that widening the pavements and adding more crossings constitutes "complete overkill" and does little to improve the overall pedestrian experience.

The collective sentiment among locals is that while the council's intention to create safer, more accessible streets is commendable, the execution has led to unintended congestion and a decline in commercial activity. County officials defended the project, emphasizing that the scheme resulted from extensive public consultation and detailed design work.

Brian Moore, Lancashire County Councillor and cabinet member for economic development, highlighted the broader goals of the programme: to make streets safer, encourage active travel, and support healthier communities across Nelson, Brierfield and Colne. Lancashire County Council's spokesperson reiterated that traffic patterns may take time to stabilise after such significant layout changes and assured residents that the scheme will be closely monitored.

Nevertheless, the immediate impact on traffic flow and local commerce remains a contentious issue, with business owners fearing long‑term repercussions if the congestion is not promptly addressed. The council now faces the challenge of balancing pedestrian safety with the practical needs of motorists and retailers, as it seeks to fine‑tune the scheme to deliver the promised benefits without further harming the town's economic vitality





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Nelson Lancashire Zebra Crossings Traffic Congestion Local Businesses Safer Greener Healthier Streets

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